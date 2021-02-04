WATCH NOW: COVID-19 claims 3 more victims in Henry County

A person between the ages of 40 and 49 is among three residents of Henry County reported dead today from COVID-19.
We don’t know if that person was male or female, but this is the sixth person in that age bracket out of the 78 residents of the county to have succumbed to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Data from the Virginia Department of Health released Thursday make it difficult to determine specifics about those who die.
Even the date of death is uncertain because VDH waits for cause to be confirmed by death certificate before including the statistic in its database.
The only certainty is that all cases and deaths are tracked by where a person lives.
And we can determine basic information – such as the age – but when there are multiple casualties those specifics blur.
We know that among the three to be reported Thursday there also were victims between the ages of 70 and 79 and another at least 80 years old. Two were men, and two were of them were Black and one white.
Of the now 179 people in the West Piedmont Health District who have died from the virus, most are at least 70 (134), 90 are men (85 women and four not reported), and they have been overwhelmingly white.
These are the first three deaths this month in Henry County – there have been two in Franklin County – following a January that was the deadliest month in the district, with 42 deaths, 21 of those in Henry County.
Despite that grim news, there were positives in the most recent data compiled by VDH.
There were 49 new cases in the district reported Thursday, down from 66 on Wednesday, and the 7-day average fell to 54. On Jan. 11 that average was more than 112.
Henry County accounted for 23 of those new cases, and Franklin County reported 13. Patrick County had eight, and the district's only hospitalization, and Martinsville had five.
Another piece of good news is that the district’s positivity rate on tests has fallen to 15.5%. That’s how many tests turned out positive of the 55,738 that have been conducted.
Since Feb. 1, when the rate was 17.9%, about 2400 new tests have been conducted, which means a declining percentage of new tests were positive.
That’s true statewide, too, where the rate is 11% on slightly more than 5.3 million tests.
Henry County does not have any ongoing outbreaks – the state lists outbreaks by two positive PCR tests – but Martinsville has those at Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab and Martinsville Health & Rehab that, as of this past Friday, had accounted for 171 cases and at least six deaths. The Mulberry Creek outbreak was classified by epidemiologist Sharon Ortiz-Garcia as the largest currently at a long-term-care facility.
There have been 39 outbreaks in the district – 17 of them at LTCFs – that involve 1,070 cases and 626 health care workers.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 9,712 cases, 562 hospitalizations and 179 deaths in the district. The breakdown:
- Henry County: 3,810 cases, 253 hospitalizations, 78 deaths.
- Martinsville: 1,397, 116, 36.
- Patrick County: 1,085, 79, 29.
- Franklin County: 3,420, 114, 36.
Statewide VDH reported 516,398 cases, 6,650 deaths -- up by 75 since Wednesday and 21,749 hospitalizations.
CLARIFICATION: An earlier version of this article did not specify that elective surgeries were ongoing at Sovah-Martinsville.