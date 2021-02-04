WATCH NOW: COVID-19 claims 3 more victims in Henry County

A person between the ages of 40 and 49 is among three residents of Henry County reported dead today from COVID-19.

We don’t know if that person was male or female, but this is the sixth person in that age bracket out of the 78 residents of the county to have succumbed to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Data from the Virginia Department of Health released Thursday make it difficult to determine specifics about those who die.

Even the date of death is uncertain because VDH waits for cause to be confirmed by death certificate before including the statistic in its database.

The only certainty is that all cases and deaths are tracked by where a person lives.

And we can determine basic information – such as the age – but when there are multiple casualties those specifics blur.

We know that among the three to be reported Thursday there also were victims between the ages of 70 and 79 and another at least 80 years old. Two were men, and two were of them were Black and one white.

Of the now 179 people in the West Piedmont Health District who have died from the virus, most are at least 70 (134), 90 are men (85 women and four not reported), and they have been overwhelmingly white.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}