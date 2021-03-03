WATCH NOW: COVID-19 survivors in Henry County hoping for vaccine soon

"I take a lot of medication and have to get that filled, but we always had covering," she said. "We get our groceries and medicine and come back home, and we are so tired when we get back."

When the COVID-19 vaccine first became available, the Sheltons said they followed the directions they read in the Bulletin.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We got an application at the library, and Dewey and I filled out the papers and went straight to the health department and dropped them off," Juanita Shelton said. "They wouldn't let Dewey in, so we put them in the drop box, and we haven't heard a word.

"I just trusted they would call us, and they didn't - and then I see one of Dewey's friends got his COVID shot, and he said he got it at Magna Vista High School."

Juanita Shelton said they heard the vaccine might be available at CVS pharmacy, but you had to register for an appointment online.

"I also have fibromyalgia, and my fingers and arms burn," she said. "It's so hard to get on the computer and I get so nervous - my nerves are bad."

The Sheltons don't have a cell phone, and Juanita Shelton's tablet is so slow, that by the time she had filled out the online form, the appointments at CVS already were filled, she said.