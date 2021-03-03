WATCH NOW: COVID-19 survivors in Henry County hoping for vaccine soon

Dewey and Juanita Shelton both contracted COVID-19 in November and survived, and they don't want to go through that again.
Re-infections of the virus could "become more common over the next couple of months if early cases begin to lose their immunity," reports Science Magazine. Studies are showing natural immunity wanes quickly (think two or three months), and many of those who have become re-infected are finding the second time around is much worse than the first.
So you can see why the Sheltons may be very interested in being vaccinated and more than a little frustrated that they haven't been.
"Dewey will be 82 in March, and I'm 71 with a low immune system and a diabetic," Juanita Shelton said. "We have received no appointment [for vaccination] from anyone."
Their story about first infection began in November.
Shelton said her husband had taken her to an appointment with her rheumatoid arthritis doctor in Danville on Nov. 2 and started getting sick on the way home.
"He got sicker and sicker, so I drove him to the hospital the next morning," Juanita Shelton said. "It's very unusual for me to drive Dewey anywhere."
It was at Sovah Health in Martinsville that Dewey Shelton tested positive for COVID-19.
"They tried to get him to stay, but he didn't want to, so I talked him into staying," she said. "He had to have plasma and stayed three days.
"When he came back home, his mind wasn't straight. I tried to stay away, but when you have to care for somebody, you have to stay with them."
Juanita said her husband was confused, and she kept him comfortable, checking his temperature, giving him Tylenol occasionally and making sure he had plenty of fluids.
"He said everything he tried to eat was too salty, but he got better, and I made him exercise his legs because they said he could get blood clots."
Juanita got sick 18 days after her husband fell ill.
"It was entirely different for me," she said. "I didn't give a hoot about nothing - not one pain in my body - I just wanted to sleep."
She, too, went to the hospital and was tested positive as well, but she was not admitted.
"Dewey said I was at the hospital for three hours, and then they sent me home," said Juanita Shelton. "My breathing was better than his.
"You may not feel sick, but you are - this stuff is so dangerous."
Juanita Shelton said she couldn't imagine where the virus caught up with them, because they took all the necessary precautions, including wearing gloves when they went to the grocery store.
"I take a lot of medication and have to get that filled, but we always had covering," she said. "We get our groceries and medicine and come back home, and we are so tired when we get back."
When the COVID-19 vaccine first became available, the Sheltons said they followed the directions they read in the Bulletin.
"We got an application at the library, and Dewey and I filled out the papers and went straight to the health department and dropped them off," Juanita Shelton said. "They wouldn't let Dewey in, so we put them in the drop box, and we haven't heard a word.
"I just trusted they would call us, and they didn't - and then I see one of Dewey's friends got his COVID shot, and he said he got it at Magna Vista High School."
Juanita Shelton said they heard the vaccine might be available at CVS pharmacy, but you had to register for an appointment online.
"I also have fibromyalgia, and my fingers and arms burn," she said. "It's so hard to get on the computer and I get so nervous - my nerves are bad."
The Sheltons don't have a cell phone, and Juanita Shelton's tablet is so slow, that by the time she had filled out the online form, the appointments at CVS already were filled, she said.
"We've tried at Walgreens and other places, but they were all booked up," she said. "We could have gone to Greensboro - but that's too far for us - it's just out of the question."
Juanita Shelton said she questions how people are being contacted and how the health department determines whom to call.
"It's just been a real hard ordeal," she said. "At first I doubted the vaccine because I didn't really know what was in it, but everybody seems to be doing good, so Dewey and I wanted ours so we stay at home and are ready, and no one ever calls us."
"Some of the older folks are not answering their phones because they don't recognize the telephone number for the personnel calling them to schedule an appointment," health district spokesperson Nancy Bell wrote in an email. "Others either do not have internet, did not put an internet address on the registration, or are not checking their email regularly.
"We are doubling back and having health department contracted staff call those have not responded and those only with telephone numbers. This starts tomorrow and should help get more elderly scheduled. A little bit of diligence on our part may go a long way."
Doses are out there
Sovah Health spokesperson Kelly Fitzgerald said in the hospital’s biweekly report that hospital employees had administered or redistributed more than 17,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in both markets.
“Once additional vaccine is received, more clinics and community vaccination events will be scheduled,” she said. “We will continue to work across both communities that Sovah Health serves to vaccinate, and you can count on us to remain engaged until our community is fully vaccinated.”
As of Wednesday, VDH’s database reported that nearly 19,000 residents of the health district (13.8% of the total population) had received at least one dose of vaccine, and 7,262 (5.3%) were fully vaccinated.
Last week in a briefing with local health and public safety officials, Penny Hall, VDH Chief Operations Officer for the WPHD, said Virginia was receiving 161,000 doses of the vaccine each day and that number is divided by the 35 health districts throughout the state.
The West Piedmont Health District serves Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties. The district was allotted 1,600 doses per day with that number due to increase to 3,100 this week.
“It’s simply not enough to cover all eligible individuals,” Hall said.
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States would have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses for every adult American by the end of May, but as of Wednesday, the VDH had received just less than 2.5 million doses of the vaccine, and so far slightly more than 2 million have been administered. About 15.8% of the population has received at least one dose, and some 716,660 are fully vaccinated.
Biden's new date does not mean everyone would receive shots by the end of May, because it doesn't account for the time involved in the distribution or the time it will take to ramp up the personnel needed to administer the vaccine.
'Keep hunting'
Juanita Shelton said on Wednesday a friend heard that they were trying to get the vaccine and suggested she call the Virginia coronavirus hotline at 877-829-4682.
"Dewey talked to the lady first, and she looked through the computer and found out he was pre-registered, but I wasn't," she said. "As you know, we both signed up at the health department, but when I talked to her, I was not in the system - she said somehow I had slipped through the cracks."
For now, the Sheltons will continue to hunker down and try to be patient.
"The other night we ordered a pizza, and they knocked on the window and left it on a bucket outside," Juanita Shelton said. "We'll just try to keep hunting, grunting and praising the Lord at the same time."
