WATCH NOW: COVID-19 takes two of Henry County's long-time pastors within days

Two Henry County churches lost their ministers this week.
Two Henry County communities lost men who had helped to build them beyond the boundaries of their pulpits.
The Rev. Green Moore of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Axton and the Rev. Henry “Lew” Bennett III of First Baptist Church in Bassett both were victims of COVID-19 and its post-holiday wave of infections.
Moore, pastor at St. John for 45 years, died on Monday, and Bennett, the pastor at First Baptist for more than 25 years, died Wednesday.
Both were hospitalized just days after Christmas.
Their rather sudden deaths left their congregations mourning and their neighbors in shock.
Moore, who was 87, “was a caring person, a loving person, the type of person that would do anything for you if he could,” said Jackie Keen, who has been a member of St. John since she was 12, including all the years of Moore’s tenure there. She was the church clerk for 26 years.
“He loved to preach, and he loved the community where the church was located,” she said. “He cared enough about the community back when all the drug mess was going on that in 1994 he formed Concerned Citizens of Sandy Level.”
When he made that move, she said, “a lot of the people were afraid to even sit on their porches like they used to when I was growing up” because of the criminal dealings going on openly. “You’d have to wait for the people to finish their business” before going outside.
Some people were so afraid to take a stance that when they came to meetings at the church to address the problems, they huddled in the back pews, hoods drawn up to hide their identities, she said.
However, the program worked – “after a year, it got a little bit better,” and then as time went on, “you could see a difference.”
He formed an after-school program that involved several church members' helping children with their studies – and even taught “an older lady who didn’t know how to read and write” to read and write, starting with her name, she said.
Under him, the church held banquets to raise money for a program to take free meals to senior citizens and the sick, and also had programs for them to fellowship together, she said.
For the past 10 years, the church has been the site of a yearly, heavily attended Stop the Violence program staged each Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Cultivating new pastors
Moore encouraged and trained many men to become pastors, including the Rev. Otis Dillard in 1976. “He encouraged me to go to school,” Dillard said.
Moore also regularly led him to increase his studies, Dillard said. “He was my mentor. He helped me so very much in my ministry. There are so many things I wouldn’t have done if he didn’t encourage me.”
Dillard had a doctoral of theology degree from Shreveport Bible College in Louisiana and a doctoral of ministry degree from Word of Life Bible School of Marshall, Texas, and his bachelor's degree was from Shaw University.
“He was a good husband for 62 years,” said Pauline Moore. The couple, who were from Georgia, moved to Winston-Salem, N.C., in 1968.
He went to Forsyth Medical Center on Dec. 29, she said, and then “went to the rehab center to kind of get his strength back.” Meanwhile, she said she “just had a mild case” of COVID-19.
His passing “was really a shock. We were not expecting it,” Pauline Moore said.
Throughout their decades together, “we got along well. We understood each other … if it had been any other way, we probably wouldn’t have made it that far. The Lord probably blessed us.”
The church has been holding services in the parking lot since the pandemic started, Garrett Dillard said, and had not been meeting inside the building. Moore delivered his sermons outdoors, and then when the weather was cold, inside, his sermons broadcast over a transmitter to people in their cars.
‘Shocked and heartbroken’
When Bennett got sick, “he thought he just had a bad sinus infection but couldn’t catch his breath that morning, so his wife took him to Roanoke Memorial,” said Lydia Pegram, the secretary of First Baptist. “They admitted him immediately.”
He was put on a ventilator Jan. 8, she said.
“He fought with all his strength against that virus,” she said.
Knowing what danger he was in, “we were prepared but still shocked and heartbroken to hear the news he passed away. It brings us comfort that he is no longer struggling or suffering.”
Chip Bennett said his father was hospitalized on Dec. 27. His grandmother also had COVID-19, “but she got through it all right, which is saying something, because she’s been through chemo recently.”
The church had been broadcasting its services over the internet and also having drive-in-style services in the parking lot of the old Winn-Dixie, he said. For a short time, they experimented with having socially distanced services in the church, but “when it [COVID-19 rates] started flaring up again after the holidays, they went straight to virtual.”
However, his father “was always around people, so it was hard to pinpoint” where he may have contracted the disease, he said.
‘Didn’t look back’
His father was saved at the age of 18 and “started right away going into the ministry. He didn’t look back,” Bennett said.
Lew and Jeanine Bennett had been married for 41 years, and the couple “were teammates” in their ministry, the son said. “I remember her saying one time that her and dad were renegades for Christ … people say ‘Pastor Lew,’ but it doesn’t get far without Mom. She was always there.”
Lew Bennett first served as pastor of First Baptist from 1984 to 1988. Then the Bennetts moved to Atlanta, where they “started a church from the ground up,” Chip Bennett said.
They started going around “knocking on doors,” first meeting in people’s basements, and then a storefront in a strip mall – and after just one year, that church was 150 members strong and had its own property and church building.
In addition to pastor, his father was a consultant with the Southern Baptist Convention, helping build churches in the South, Bennett said. He had been a missionary, including in the Philippines.
Bennett returned to First Baptist Church in Bassett in 1991.
Bennett had five degrees, including a doctoral degree in education from Southeastern Seminary in Wake Forest, N.C., and a doctoral degree from Oxford University in England.
“He had a library of hundreds, if not thousands of books,” Pegram wrote by email. “His memory of being able to quote from the books was amazing. He was able to apply a personal story to most of his sermons which showed his humbleness he was and also had a great sense of humor and could always share a joke, he laughed the hardest at his own jokes.”
He also “led hundreds of people to the Lord (maybe thousands - Jesus knows),” she wrote.
Since his father’s passing, “we’ve pushing 30-something thousand people that have reached out” through social media posts and comments as well as other means, his son said.
“This was not supposed to happen this way, obviously, with anybody. The lack of visitation was difficult” when his father was hospitalized, Bennett said.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801 extension 208 and holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com.