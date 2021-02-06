WATCH NOW: COVID-19 takes two of Henry County's long-time pastors within days

When he made that move, she said, “a lot of the people were afraid to even sit on their porches like they used to when I was growing up” because of the criminal dealings going on openly. “You’d have to wait for the people to finish their business” before going outside.

Some people were so afraid to take a stance that when they came to meetings at the church to address the problems, they huddled in the back pews, hoods drawn up to hide their identities, she said.

However, the program worked – “after a year, it got a little bit better,” and then as time went on, “you could see a difference.”

He formed an after-school program that involved several church members' helping children with their studies – and even taught “an older lady who didn’t know how to read and write” to read and write, starting with her name, she said.

Under him, the church held banquets to raise money for a program to take free meals to senior citizens and the sick, and also had programs for them to fellowship together, she said.

For the past 10 years, the church has been the site of a yearly, heavily attended Stop the Violence program staged each Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Cultivating new pastors