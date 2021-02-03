WATCH NOW: COVID-19 vaccine availability improving for Martinsville and Henry County

CVS, Walmart and the Salem VA Medical Center indicated in separate announcements that the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine is about to improve in the region.
On Tuesday, CVS Pharmacy announced it would begin on Feb. 11 to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at its store in Martinsville and 27 other locations across Virginia that would share 26,000 total doses .
And on Wednesday, Walmart announced that its stores in Martinsville and Stuart would be among 190 in Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Wyoming where vaccinations are being delivered.
The Salem VA Medical Center, which serves veterans from Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties, announced on Wednesday that it would administer nearly 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week.
All are making those vaccinations available to residents who qualify under the state’s Phase 1b.
CVS has stores at 760 E. Church St. and at 2725 Greensboro Road, but the company’s release did not say if both would receive the vaccine.
“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient and familiar manner,” Karen S. Lynch, president and CEO of CVS Health, said in a release. “We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues whose dedication has allowed us to deliver care and peace of mind throughout the pandemic.”
Appointments at CVS will become available for booking as early as Tuesday as stores receive shipments of the vaccine.
Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Virginia will be available to individuals meeting state criteria, which will be confirmed by the state in advance of the rollout. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: 800-746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.
Walmart’s stores 976 Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville and at 19265 Jeb Stuart Highway are among eight stores in Virginia that will be getting the vaccine, but the company has not said when those stores would begin administering doses.
Those that are eligible can sign up directly from the Walmart website when it becomes available and may schedule appointments or confirm they qualify within designated priority groups at the state health department’s website, the release stated.
The Salem VA Medical Center urged veterans who meet any element of the Phase 1b criteria — 65 or older, working in public-fronting jobs or 18-64 with a physical malady that could make a person more susceptible to the virus — to call 540-982-2463 (press #2) to schedule an appointment for next week.
“Next week we plan to administer 1,500 first doses and 468 second doses of the vaccine to veterans,” said Dr. Jeffrey Thompson, chief of Pharmacy Services at Salem VA. “This shipment is a large increase in the number of doses we usually receive in a week and the single largest shipment we’ve received to date, so this is an excellent opportunity to help speed up the immunization process in our community.”
The vaccine will be administered in Building 5, and veterans are reminded to show up on-time for their vaccinations but not early, because space is limited to ensure social distancing is maintained, the release stated.
The Virginia Department of Health had received 1,385,875 vaccine doses as of Wednesday, and 895,005 of them had been used, with 758,274 having received at least one shot (8.9% of the population), and 136,731 now fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate is just shy of 40,000 per day.
But only 13,450 of those doses have been shipped to the West Piedmont Health District, serving the counties of Henry, Franklin and Patrick and the city of Martinsville, as indicated by VDH’s website.
As of Wednesday, VDH reported that the health district had administered 9,935 doses, with 1,381 fully vaccinated. But the vaccination rates per 100,000 population in the district lag much of the state. Henry County’s rate, for instance, is 8,687, highest in the district. It’s better than Pittsylvania County (at 6,041) but far less than Danville’s 13,540.
A release from Sovah Health-Martinsville notes that the hospital has administered or redistributed 8,059 of those doses, and a “closed point of dispensing” — or POD — is being scheduled for this Saturday for the city of Martinsville.
The CDC defines a POD as a scheduled event for a specific group of people, in this case, people who are employees for the city of Martinsville.
Once additional vaccine is received, more clinics and community vaccination events will be scheduled, Sovah Health officials said.
All areas are now in Phase 1b, which also includes people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps.
A release on Wednesday from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association indicated Virginia “can expect to receive roughly 100,000 vaccine first dose per week for the foreseeable future, though the Biden Administration has indicated it plans to boost weekly vaccine distribution to about 122,000 doses per week.”
REGISTRATION LINKS: Go to https://redcap.vdh.virginia.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=N83JNH4PN9 and f…
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.