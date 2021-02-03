WATCH NOW: COVID-19 vaccine availability improving for Martinsville and Henry County

“Next week we plan to administer 1,500 first doses and 468 second doses of the vaccine to veterans,” said Dr. Jeffrey Thompson, chief of Pharmacy Services at Salem VA. “This shipment is a large increase in the number of doses we usually receive in a week and the single largest shipment we’ve received to date, so this is an excellent opportunity to help speed up the immunization process in our community.”

The vaccine will be administered in Building 5, and veterans are reminded to show up on-time for their vaccinations but not early, because space is limited to ensure social distancing is maintained, the release stated.

The Virginia Department of Health had received 1,385,875 vaccine doses as of Wednesday, and 895,005 of them had been used, with 758,274 having received at least one shot (8.9% of the population), and 136,731 now fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate is just shy of 40,000 per day.

But only 13,450 of those doses have been shipped to the West Piedmont Health District, serving the counties of Henry, Franklin and Patrick and the city of Martinsville, as indicated by VDH’s website.