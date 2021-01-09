WATCH NOW: COVID-19s destructive week: 6 more deaths, record more cases and new outbreaks

This has been a significant week of COVID-19 growth in the West Piedmont Health District: six deaths, record-setting totals of new cases, four new outbreaks, including two large ones that aren’t yet part of the state’s tracking database, and a county warning its citizens about the dangers of all of this.
The deaths continued on Friday and Saturday, with two more residents of Henry County – and five in five days – to have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The Virginia Department of Health reported another 122 new cases Saturday in the district and 257 in the past two days, which followed a record of 151 reported Thursday.
The new outbreaks include two tracked by VDH –Community Alternatives Inc. at 914 Brookdale St. and Starling View Manor Assisted Living at 301 Starling Ave. – but also two much larger ones that are not: at the Patrick Henry Correctional Unit #28 in Ridgeway and at Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab in Martinsville.
There now have been 60 deaths from COVID-19 among Henry County residents and 140 across the district. There were six deaths – the other was in Franklin County -- in the past five days.
These most recent deaths didn't occur on Thursday or Friday and could have happened weeks ago. VDH waits for death certificates to confirm cause before adding them to its database.
The data are tracked by a person's residence, and we know that the most recent victims were both white males in their 60s, the 17th and 18th victims in the district between the ages of 60 and 69.
Henry County also on Saturday surpassed 3,000 cases since March (3,031) after setting a single-day record with 67 cases on Thursday. The county has averaged 43 cases a day in the past seven days but 1,062 per 100,000 population in the past 14.
There now have been 7,680 cases, with 140 deaths and 487 hospitalizations in the district. And Virginia on Saturday morning posted a single-day record of 5,798 cases.
Comparative data as of Jan. 9
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Field 4
|Field 5
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Henry County
|3,031
|226
|60
|Martinsville
|1,127
|104
|27
|Patrick County
|874
|72
|28
|Franklin County
|2,648
|85
|25
|West Piedmont total
|7,680
|487
|140
|20.5%
|Danville
|2,752
|176
|63
|Pittsylvania County
|3,103
|135
|41
|20.0%
|Virginia
|393,715
|19,025
|5,381
|16.7%
New outbreaks
Those totals in Henry County are affected by the new outbreak at Patrick Henry Correctional, where almost a third a third of the inmates housed there and a dozen staff members are being treated for COVID-19.
Lisa Kennedy, spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Corrections, said there were 30 active cases among an inmate population of 103. All of them are being treated inside the facility, and none have been hospitalized.
She didn’t say whether any of the 12 active cases involving employees have been or are hospitalized.
District spokesperson Nancy Bell by email said that, according to district epidemiologist Sharon Ortiz-Garcia, "the COVID-19 team is working with the correctional facility and is aware of the situation."
"Camp 28," as it is known locally, opened in 1967 on A.L. Philpott Highway and has a capacity of 136. Its inmates receive vocational training and sometimes participate in fighting fires in the area.
Mulberry Creek’s owners, Kissito Healthcare, on Thursday sent an email to employees, residents and their families for the second time in as many weeks, this time revealing that 30 residents and 10 employees had tested positive for COVID-19.
The facility late last year had disclosed a smaller number of cases and announced operational procedures to protect against spread.
This email says the company learned Wednesday about 23 of the resident cases and all the employees who had tested positive. On Thursday through rapid testing another seven cases among residents were identified.
The employees have been removed from work, will self-quarantine and must have two negative tests before returning. The residents have been moved to a dedicated COVID-19 unit.
Kissito has stopped all visitation until further notice, the email said, and will be testing 100% of the residents and employees twice a week until further notice.
The email listed a variety of precautions being used that have been recommend by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
VDH on Friday did add the other two outbreaks to its database.
Community Alternatives Inc. at 914 Brookdale St., has an ongoing outbreak of 15 cases as of Dec. 31, and Starling View Manor Assisted Living at 301 Starling Ave., which also as of Dec. 31 had an undisclosed number of cases. Neither facility is showing a death.
Harmony Hall Assisted Living in Bassett, which has been active since Dec. 10, now shows nine cases and still an undisclosed number of deaths.
Martinsville Health & Rehab, which had an outbreak in progress since early December, was no longer listed in the database. To have an outbreak, a facility only has to have two active cases.
Since March there have been 35 outbreaks in the health district that have included 749 cases, with 15 of those outbreaks in long-term-care facilities.
Ortiz-Garcia said in the email shared by Bell that the long-term care facility (Mulberry) has "had new cases in the past two weeks but we are not sure if we have received an outbreak number (from VDH) for them yet, so that's why they may not be showing on the dashboard.”
Bell said she learned in a meeting that there is a regional backlog of outbreaks to key into the system.
Franklin County alert
There are no current outbreaks in Franklin County, but on Friday the county set a single-day record, with 66 new cases, and on Saturday reported 54 more. The county now has had 2,648 cases, with 85 hospitalizations and 25 deaths.
On Sept. 1 its 7-day average of new cases was two, and on Saturday it was 37. It’s 7-day average of new cases per 100,000 population is 66.4, and its 14-day total per 100,000 is 699.4.
All of that prompted Franklin County government officials to send out an alert to the public for at least the fourth time since September.
The alert advises Franklin County residents and businesses “to adhere to wearing facial coverings or masks in public areas; exercise social distancing; and practice good hand hygiene.
“Taking actions both now and in the coming weeks is critical in slowing the spread of COVID-19.”
The alert also included links for citizens to file complaints when they see businesses and gatherings that don’t follow the governor’s directives
“The county urges everyone to take the necessary precautions and help keep the medical community, as well as the elderly and those with compromised immune systems to safe at this time,” the alert said.
Bill Wyatt and Holly Kozelsky of the Bulletin staff contributed to this report.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.
In this Series
Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: Jan. 9
-
WATCH NOW: COVID-19s destructive week: 6 more deaths, record more cases and new outbreaks
-
Latest list of closings, schedule changes
-
Updated
Virginia kicks off 2nd phase of vaccinations next week
- 152 updates