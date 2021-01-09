WATCH NOW: COVID-19s destructive week: 6 more deaths, record more cases and new outbreaks

VDH on Friday did add the other two outbreaks to its database.

Community Alternatives Inc. at 914 Brookdale St., has an ongoing outbreak of 15 cases as of Dec. 31, and Starling View Manor Assisted Living at 301 Starling Ave., which also as of Dec. 31 had an undisclosed number of cases. Neither facility is showing a death.

Harmony Hall Assisted Living in Bassett, which has been active since Dec. 10, now shows nine cases and still an undisclosed number of deaths.

Martinsville Health & Rehab, which had an outbreak in progress since early December, was no longer listed in the database. To have an outbreak, a facility only has to have two active cases.

Since March there have been 35 outbreaks in the health district that have included 749 cases, with 15 of those outbreaks in long-term-care facilities.

Ortiz-Garcia said in the email shared by Bell that the long-term care facility (Mulberry) has "had new cases in the past two weeks but we are not sure if we have received an outbreak number (from VDH) for them yet, so that's why they may not be showing on the dashboard.”

Bell said she learned in a meeting that there is a regional backlog of outbreaks to key into the system.

Franklin County alert