WATCH NOW: COVID-related scams are on the rise

At the conclusion of the recorded message, the person on the receiving end is usually directed to press "1" on their phone in order to be transferred to a live scammer.

Oftentimes these calls are from the same caller who might even call using different phone numbers.

On average, a phone owner today receives three or four robocalls everyday and 87% of phone owners say the problem has only worsened since the pandemic.

Texts are becoming more popular among scammers utilizing a embedded links that may allow them to access your personal information including user names and passwords.

Police refer to this type of scam as "smishing."

The FTC warns everyone to ignore offers for vaccinations and home test kits, do not respond to texts, emails or calls about checks from the government, hang up on robocalls and don't click on links from sources you don't know.

They also suggest you also do your homework when it comes to donations and never donate in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money.

"We remind people once again to not answer calls from numbers they are unfamiliar with and to not buy into high pressure or urgent schemes,” Perry said. "And before acting on any type of call that is even remotely questionable, call our office and let us help sort out what it taking place.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

