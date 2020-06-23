WATCH NOW: CrossFit no longer a fit for gym owners in Martinsville

For now, she said, their main concern is "keeping members safe" as the business has reopened on a limited basis during Virginia's Phase 2 of the coronavirus response.

This means keeping 10 feet of distance between people and doing extra cleaning and sanitizing. Clients are not required to wear face masks while working out, but the trainers and coaches do.

"We have hand sanitizer before they come in. We’re wiping off bars constantly," LaDonna Hairston said. "I thought we would get a lot of flak, but the members were just so glad to be back."

Talking about race

The CrossFit controversy has opened an opportunity to have honest discussions about racism. While teaching a recent women’s boot camp class, LaDonna Hairston said, “I explained as a minority some things that I’ve experienced. It was like their eyes had opened up. I think it’s been a good opportunity for us to share some things you face as a Black-owned business.”

She added that police brutality does not seem to be a problem locally, “but it does happen in other places.”

“Locally, I feel like we have great officers. We see them, day in and day out, patrolling and making sure we’re okay,” LaDonna Hairston said.