WATCH NOW: Dan River could reach historic crest near 32 feet early Friday morning

The Riverwalk Trail was bearing most of the brunt of the river’s height on Thursday, with sections blocked by water near Dan Daniel Memorial Park and The Crossing at the Dan. In some spots, tree limbs blocked portions of where the trail used to be visible.

Other tree parts, large swaths of mud and other sorts of debris floated swiftly through the river, impeded only by blockages forming underneath the city’s bridges.

In Danville, Trade Street from Advance Street to the Danville Stadium Cinemas was closed because of flooding at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

The S-curves along River Street flood at 23 feet. Public Works crews will pump water away from the street to try to keep it open to traffic, but if closed, drivers will be directed onto North Main Street and Old Halifax Road.

Also at 23 feet, Goodyear Boulevard will close over Pumpkin Creek. Goodyear Boulevard near Beauford Street will flood at 25.5 feet. Jenny Lane at Goodyear Boulevard floods at 26 feet.

When the river reaches 25 feet, Water Street at Halifax Street and Commerce Street at Trade Street will flood. Park Avenue at Memorial Drive floods at 26 feet. Memorial Drive between Park Avenue and Primrose Place floods at 26.5 feet.

Parker Cotton is a reporter for the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at pcotton@registerbee.com and 434-791-7985. Parker Cotton is a reporter for the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at pcotton@registerbee.com and 434-791-7985.