There could not have been a finer day for setting out in a canoe or kayak than was July 4.

About 30 boaters met at the boat ramp of the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville with kayaks, canoes, paddles and oars, life jackets, snacks, water, hats and plenty of sunscreen for the “First Saturday Outing,” hosted by the Dan River Basin Association.

“We do something the first Saturday of every month year-round,” DRBA board member Wayne Kirkpatrick said. “Eight months out of the year, we’re on the water, and the four coldest months we hike.”

The watershed of the Dan River Basin begins just west of Kibler Valley at the Pinnacles of the Dan in Patrick County, where the Danville Hydro-Plant is located, and ends at Mecklenburg County, just east of the Staunton River State Park in Halifax County.

To the north, the watershed touches Franklin County at Philpott Lake and includes the Bannister River in Pittsylvania and Halifax counties, and to the south in North Carolina it includes Belews Lake in Forsyth and Guilford counties on the west and the Hyco Lake, Hyco River and Mayo Reservoir in Person County on the east.

Enthusiasts of the outdoors as well as concerned citizens formed the DRBA in 2002 to help preserve and promote the waters along the Virginia-North Carolina border. The area covers 3,300 square miles and includes 1.5 million people. There are 16 counties included within the basin.

The Dan River Basin is also part of the Southern Virginia Wild Blueway that includes the Dan, Staunton and Banister Rivers, with more than 100 miles of navigable water. The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation has included about 80 miles of these rivers in the Virginia Scenic River Program.

In order to qualify, the website says, a river or stream must “possess outstanding scenic, recreational, historic and natural characteristics of statewide significance for future generations.”

The first Saturday of every month since 2002, the DRBA has hosted an outing that is free to the public. RSVPs are not required, and anyone is invited to enjoy a morning outdoors, explore a new place, learn something about the region, meet new people and learn more about the DRBA.

The Beaver Creek Reservoir is a 175-acre impoundment located just north of Martinsville. It is owned by the city and serves as its primary water supply. The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries manages the fishery, and fisherman say it is a popular spot for largemouth bass, crappie, sunfish, catfish and yellow perch.

The DRBA group covered its length of the water in a leisurely, 3-hour trip, passing fisherman in boats and on the shore along the way.

More options in the area Below the Philpott Dam, a 44.5 mile section of the Smith River divides Henry County as it travels from Philpott Lake into North Carolina.

There is a network of 10 river access points and more than 20 miles of greenway in what is known as the Smith River Trail System.

Enjoy a calm float or more adventurous paddling on the river, with Class I, II, and III rapids.

Paddlers on the Smith River can explore the towns of Bassett, Stanleytown, Fieldale, Martinsville and Ridgeway.

Along the way there are rock outcrops, rapids, scenery and Native American fish weirs still intact on sections of the river.

In addition to water adventures, the area boasts over 20 miles of established hiking trails. Several of the trails also provide educational opportunities for hikers to learn about local history.

For bikers there is the 100-acre Mountain Laurel Trails complex that has been named the No. 1 Mountain Bike Trail in Virginia by SingleTracks.com and offers nearly 10 miles of trail for all skill levels. For information and rentals Smith River Outfitters 3425 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, Va. 24055 276- 618-1457 Three River Outfitters 413 Church St, Eden, N.C. 27288 336-627-6215 Guided Fishing Trips Raleigh Fly Fishing 919-605-8844

Many of the participants had their own equipment, and Smith River Outfitters in Bassett and Three Rivers Outfitters in Eden, N.C., provided rental opportunities for anyone who needed it.

Event coordinator Betty Kirkpatrick led the way for the participants in the outing.

“Everyone please go at your own pace, and we’ll adjust as we move along,” she said. “We won’t leave anyone behind.”

Boaters navigated the wide expanse of the body of water after putting in at the boat launch. They ventured across a more narrow portion of the reservoir that meanders out and ends at Beaver Creek.

“You can paddle the creek also,” Kirkpatrick said. “As long as the water is high enough.”

Some of the boaters frolicked in the water while others basked in the sun. Some made their way to the shade provided by trees that hung over at the shoreline.

After sandwiches, snacks and drinks the paddlers began heading back. The flat-water excursion does not play favorites with direction like kayaking on a river. The return trip is no more difficult to paddle than when going out.

As the participants made their way to shore, Kirkpatrick was there with instructions on how to disembark from a kayak without falling into the water.

“I didn’t realize all of this was out here,” one of the participants said. “We’ll have to do this again real soon.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

