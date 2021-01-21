WATCH NOW: Deadly COVID-19 vaccine plans should be clearer next week

More information about vaccine distribution for COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District arrived on the same day another person was reported dead from the disease.
This latest victim is a resident of Henry County, a Black woman of at least 80 years old, who could have died weeks ago.
The Virginia Department of Health reported her death on Thursday morning, but VDH waits to review death certificates before adding a death to its database.
Very little information is provided about deaths or cases, but VDH tracks them by a person's residence. This is the 65th victim from Henry County and the 151st in the health district.
Meanwhile the health district, which on Wednesday had announced it would be moving to Phase 1b of the distribution process, thus making the vaccine available to more people, said in an email that it expected to release information next week about how people can sign up.
Phase 1b includes some specific groups, such as teachers and law enforcement and firefighters, but also is open to individuals 65 and older and those between the ages of 16 and 64 with documented specific medical conditions.
Dr. Kerry Gately had said in the original announcement that the virus would be distributed through employers and other groups through appointments and that residents would be told how to register. He cited the inadequate supply of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
On Thursday spokesperson Nancy Bell wrote in an email that sign-up information would be released next week and that that was further information on the WPHD’s website and Facebook page and that paper copies were being distributed at libraries and municipal buildings and other similar locations.
"Vaccine supply is extremely limited,” WPHD Nurse Manager Verna Burnette said in the email sent by Bell. “We are working closely with both Carilion Franklin Memorial and Sovah-Martinsville to ensure coverage for individuals in the vaccine tiers as vaccine arrives.
“We do plan to schedule larger pods in the future when vaccine is available. We are currently focusing on school systems, fire, police, and finishing up Tier 1a (health care providers)."
Bell said in the email that officials have been “reluctant to offer pre-registration until our vaccine supply can accommodate. “
She said the health district can vaccinate about 500 people per day, but she said other types of vaccine clinics could help with broader distribution.
“For example, when we inoculate teachers, some school nurses will be able to help,” she wrote.
She said the district’s medical partners can accommodate about 1,000 people per day and that officials are grateful how they handled the vaccination of the Phase 1a recipients.
“We are working together to host mass vaccination events as soon as we are assured of an ample supply of vaccines,” Bell wrote. “Meanwhile, some pharmacies -- Kroger, CVS and Walgreens so far -- will be ramping up their vaccination programs as well.”
Vaccine shortages have been a problem across the state and the nation, and President Joe Biden rolled out a plan on Thursday to increase the vaccine production, distribution and implementation.
VDH reported Thursday that more than 354,000 Virginians had received at least one dose of vaccine and that just more than 45,000 have been fully vaccinated. Just less than 400,000 does had been administered from the 959,550 doses distributed.
In the West Piedmont Health District, 3,486 doses have been administered, and 320 have been fully vaccinated, the VDH’s database shows.
The district continues to see a high rate of cases, with 94 more of them on Thursday, which was is just higher than the 7-day average of 93 but lower than a week ago. The 14-day average per 100,000 population has declined to 979.5.
There were also three hospitalizations, adding to the spiking number of patients announced Wednesday by Sovah Health.
Henry County had 39 of those cases and two of the hospitalizations. Franklin County had 34 cases and the other hospitalization. Martinsville had 10 cases, and Patrick County had 11.
There have been 8,772 cases and 526 hospitalizations districtwide since the pandemic began.
COVID-19 data summary
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Vaccine doses
|Fully vaccinated
|Henry County
|3,458
|245
|65
|1,611
|182
|Martinsville
|1,273
|109
|29
|26
|2
|Patrick County
|962
|75
|28
|306
|15
|Franklin County
|3,079
|97
|29
|1,543
|121
|West Piedmont total
|8,772
|526
|151
|19.4%
|3,486
|320
|Danville
|3,209
|191
|63
|1,659
|195
|Pittsylvania County
|3,735
|141
|42
|14.7%
|972
|102
|Virginia
|459,604
|20,405
|5,940
|18.7%
|354,243
|45,074
