WATCH NOW: Demolition crews will stay busy in Martinsville for a while yet

Building and Zoning Official Kris Bridges told Martinsville City Council on Tuesday night that 10 properties set to be demolished or renovated will be complete by the end of this week.
Properties at 729 Rahlway St., 1673 Roundabout Road, 1320 Hillcrest Ave., 908 Fayette St., 807 Princeton St., 406 and 408 Pond St., 309 Union St., 534 and 537 Dillard St. and 205 Holt St. are nearly complete.
"We tackled the high-visibility complaints, and eight have been very successful," Bridges said.
A house at 502 Mulberry Road was almost completely hidden behind vegetative overgrowth, but owners have removed it and are making exterior repairs.
Bridges described 702 Mulberry Road as a "long-time eyesore that is now the catalyst for some significant positive changes in the area."
Two houses, at 906 and 908 Spruce St., are significantly improved, and the owner of 419 E. Church St. is continuing slowly to clean up the property.
Grass is being mowed at 1020 Brookdale St., but the house is still unoccupied and in declining condition. Bridges said the structure will be added to the demolition list.
Two properties on Starling Avenue, at 307 and 319, are improving, and a new owner at 307 has intentions to renovate and occupy the property as an office.
A list of 15 properties was presented as scheduled for demolition:
- 538, 546 and 550 Dillard St.
- 200 and 210 Holt St.
- 210 Park St.
- 417 Fayette St.
- 1007 Paul St.
- 17 High St.
- 403 Clearview Drive.
- 1020 and 1025 Brookdale St.
- 918 Myrtle Road.
- 804 D. St.
- 700 Fourth St.
More grants for small businesses
City Manager Leon Towarnicki reported that between $410,000 and $420,000 has been awarded to 140 applicants from CARES Act money received by the city. A second round of grants likely will begin by the end of the week, with applications accepted through Oct. 2.
Grants are awarded up to $5,000, and the conditions for eligibility are now being determined. Businesses awarded grants during the first round are ineligible to apply for more.
Utility disconnections
Despite a state moratorium on utility disconnections that has been extended by the SCC until mid-September, the Martinsville Utility Department has been authorized by Towarnicki to resume disconnections of accounts in arrears beginning at the end of the month.
"We've gone through three extensions, and now they've [the state] extended it to Sept. 16," Towarnicki said. "We try to follow the guidelines, but we're not obligated. We have decided to stick with the Sept. 1 date."
Towarnicki said delinquent accounts represent more than $500,000 owed to the city and the only way to prevent having service disconnected is to contact the utility department and set up a payment plan before the end of the month.
The city donated $15,000 to Grace Network to help pay utility bills for qualifying residents, but because of stringent eligibility requirements only $4,000 has been used.
Towarnicki said as much as $200,000 now will be given to Social Services for paying delinquent accounts.
"It's a very simple, two-page form with mostly account information," Towarnicki said. "There is no income requirement."
But there is a requirement to reach out to the city first and make payment arrangements.
Also at Tuesday night's meeting, city council:
- Recognized city employees eligible for service awards for July 1-Sept. 30: Gary Renz, sheriff's department; Michael Trail, fire department; Talib-Diyn Aziz, Wastewater Plant; Eric Boaz, traffic signals; and Allyson Smith, commonwealth's attorney, 5 years each; Anitra Huff, sheriff's deparment, 10 years; Joseph Haynes, fire department, 15 years; Timothy Dunbar, sewer maintenance; David Johnston, water maintenance; and Sandy Hines, police department, 20 years each; Kathy Reed, traffic signals, 25 years; Roger Shelor, central garage, 30 years; and Esther Adams-Artis, Information Services, 35 years.
- Heard an update from Greg Suire on Martinsville Mustangs baseball. "We hosted 26 games this summer," Suire said. "We were the only game in town."
- Read a proclamation recognizing the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which guaranteed women the right to vote.
- Adopted an annual resolution setting the allocation percentage for personal property tax relief for qualifying vehicles for tax year 2021.
- Heard an update regarding plans from Henry County for the construction of section 6A of the Dick & Willie Trail.
- Approved the consent agenda listing $3,046 in forfeited assets for FY2020 and $393,211 in forfeited assets and insurance claims for FY2021. Also included in FY2021 was a $2,787 insurance claim payment to the telecomm department, $1,149,533 in CARES funds and $974,337 in CARES funds and grants to school operations.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
