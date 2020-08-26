WATCH NOW: Demolition crews will stay busy in Martinsville for a while yet

Building and Zoning Official Kris Bridges told Martinsville City Council on Tuesday night that 10 properties set to be demolished or renovated will be complete by the end of this week.

Properties at 729 Rahlway St., 1673 Roundabout Road, 1320 Hillcrest Ave., 908 Fayette St., 807 Princeton St., 406 and 408 Pond St., 309 Union St., 534 and 537 Dillard St. and 205 Holt St. are nearly complete.

"We tackled the high-visibility complaints, and eight have been very successful," Bridges said.

A house at 502 Mulberry Road was almost completely hidden behind vegetative overgrowth, but owners have removed it and are making exterior repairs.

Bridges described 702 Mulberry Road as a "long-time eyesore that is now the catalyst for some significant positive changes in the area."

Two houses, at 906 and 908 Spruce St., are significantly improved, and the owner of 419 E. Church St. is continuing slowly to clean up the property.

Grass is being mowed at 1020 Brookdale St., but the house is still unoccupied and in declining condition. Bridges said the structure will be added to the demolition list.