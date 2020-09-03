WATCH NOW: Derailed train in Martinsville not easy to move

Workers on Thursday began to remove rail cars from a derailment near 2nd Street in Martinsville that happened on June 9.
Workers at the time created a pathway across from People’s Cemetery through a wooded area where seven cars had derailed in a curve.
Laurence Mitchell, a nearby resident, said Thursday that the railroad started removing the cars. He said he spoke with one worker who said this process would take a few days.
"When they were lifting a car, the cable snapped and almost rolled over on a worker," Mitchell said. "He was not injured because he had a helmet on."
Mitchell provided a video of the rollover.
