WATCH NOW: Derailed train in Martinsville not easy to move
WATCH NOW: Derailed train in Martinsville not easy to move

Workers on Thursday began to remove rail cars from a derailment near 2nd Street in Martinsville that happened on June 9.

Workers at the time created a pathway across from People’s Cemetery through a wooded area where seven cars had derailed in a curve.

Laurence Mitchell, a nearby resident, said Thursday that the railroad started removing the cars. He said he spoke with one worker who said this process would take a few days.

"When they were lifting a car, the cable snapped and almost rolled over on a worker," Mitchell said. "He was not injured because he had a helmet on."

Mitchell provided a video of the rollover.

