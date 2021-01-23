WATCH NOW: Dog-gone delivery

Records on file with the 911 Communications Center show two incidents involving a pit bull in the area of McCoy and Pine Streets.

A call on Nov. 28 from Nappier reported that a female mail carrier who has not been identified said a dog chased her, and then on Dec. 11 a different person called and reported the dog would not let the carrier get into her truck after she had delivered mail to a residence.

Those records indicate a summons was issued to the dog's owner.

“Each instant the animal was either captured and owner charged, or we took the animal to the pound,” Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady said in a hand-written letter to U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) on Jan. 8. “Yesterday, the owner was convicted of allowing a dog to run at large.”

Court records on file show Draquonteous Joshun Finney of Martinsville was charged with violating the leash ordinance and possessing a dog without a current rabies vaccination by officer J. Clark on Dec. 11 and was due for his arraignment on Dec. 21 in Martinsville General District Court.

When Finney didn’t show, a charge of failure to appear was added to his charges, and a new court date of Jan. 7 was set, but that date has been continued until March 22.