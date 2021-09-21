WATCH NOW: Early morning fire at Southern Finishing brought under control

No one was injured in an early morning blaze at Southern Finishing in Martinsville.

Martinsville Fire and EMS was dispatched at 3:26 Tuesday morning and expected to be on the scene for several hours as the cleanup operation of a sawdust fire will take much longer than controlling the fire.

When crews first arrived at the wood products manufacturer at 801 E. Church Street they reported flames showing.

The fire was controlled from the north side of the plant off of Hooker Street and three hours later a tanker truck on the south side of the plant off of Watt Street was still hosing down the roof around a smoke stack.

The plant was not in operation at the time, and a security guard was the only person on the scene when the fire started.

A similar fire occurred at the same location last month.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Aug. 2 a report came from a firefighter in his personal vehicle who described "heavy black smoke showing."

That fire was also brought under control and determined to be a similar sawdust fire.

