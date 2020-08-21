WATCH NOW: Evacuations, flooded roadways and stalled traffic as deluge hits Henry County

Duck race becomes Duck Pluck

The rainy weather and high waters forced a change in the annual Blue Ridge Duck Race, sponsored by Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge, which is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Instead of the traditional duck race in the Smith River, there will be a Duck Pluck at the BGCBR administrative office in the parish house at 311 E. Church St. in Martinsville.

Signs will be posted directing participants parking. Overflow parking will be at the library across the street.

Further information can be found at www.blueridgeduckrace.com or through the organization’s Facebook page.