WATCH NOW: Evacuations, flooded roadways and stalled traffic as deluge hits Henry County

Flash flooding Friday morning resulted in evacuations from vehicles and houses between Bassett Forks and Oak Level and around Draper’s Florist on U.S. 220.
Other areas of the county, particularly around Collinsville, also were submerged.
“It ended up overtaking several cars, and a couple of houses” got water in them, Henry County Public Safety Director Matt Tatum said.
There was “a lot of water, and fortunately it went back down as quickly as it came up.”
The Bassett Volunteer Rescue Squad, Bassett Volunteer Fire Department and Ridgeway Volunteer Rescue Squad responded to the Bassett Forks area with water rescue equipment and boats, Tatum said.
“They did get one family out of the house using boats,” and everyone else they helped was able to make his or her own way out of the flood.
It was the first big, dramatic rescue since new training and equipment in June, funded by The Harvest Foundation, he said.
The entire region is under a flash flood watch from the National Weather Service in Blacksburg which is to continue through tonight. About two to four inches of rain is forecast.
Ann Crenshaw was going to a doctor’s appointment in Roanoke, driven there by her son, Bradley Crenshaw. Their trip north and then again south on U.S. 220 perfectly sandwiched the worst of the flooding.
At about 7 a.m. they hit the 220 Business “turnoff going to Roanoke at Bassett Forks. I mean the bottom just dropped out,” she said. “We could only drive like 40 miles per hour it was raining so hard.”
The rain “hit the windshield so hard it was almost like it was going to break the windshield out,” she said. “It was rolling down the sides of the road into the culvert like a river, just that quick.”
By the time they got about five miles outside Rocky Mount, “there was almost no rain,” she said.
That northbound road toward Roanoke was the lower road. Around 10 or 10:30 a.m. they returned on the southbound lanes – the higher road.
When they got two and a half or three miles before Bassett Forks, “traffic just stopped. We sat there for quite a while,” she said.
“Cars were coming toward us in the grass, going the wrong way, going the opposite direction,” Crenshaw said.
She called the Virginia State Police, who told her that “they were aware.”
After about an hour stalled, their lanes of traffic – the southbound, higher up the hill – began moving again. “Debris and gravel and everything had washed across the roads,” she said.
As the pair made their way toward Bassett Forks, they saw complete flooding to their left, the northbound lane – with just the top of a white van, or perhaps a double-cab pickup truck, poking out of the top of the water.
“You hear about flash flooding. All I could think when I went through there was that it must happen so quickly. You know it could be coming, but all of a sudden it’s just on top of you,” she said.
“I guess because it just rushes so fast, it’s almost like a small tidal wave,” she said.
Meanwhile, Missy Surratt was stranded outside her Hillcrest Park neighborhood behind Dodge Store in Bassett Forks at around that same time.
“I had to run out this morning, and by the time I returned the entire area was flooded,” she said.
A neighbor who has lived there for 30 years told her he’s never seen anything like that, she said.
The neighborhood just has one way in and out, and “many others beside myself will not be able to return until the rain stops and the waters recede,” she said.
Surratt waited to return home until around noon when Jessica Smith Hartsock had “sent out notice that the bridge is clear.”
Rebecca Carlson was at work at the Speedway convenience store, across from Dodge’s, when the waters rose rapidly.
She took a video, which received 7,000 views in just a couple of hours e.
“Very bad, people!” she said.
The grounds in front of Stanleytown Health and Rehab were completely flooded, a daytime version of a nighttime scene that had occurred there in May.
Joanna and Tony Oakes saw flooding at the bridge on Figsboro Road just a few hundred feet from the Kings Mountain Road intersection. A truck parked just before the flooded area was making other vehicles turn back, she said.
The road and bridge seemed to be clear a little before 1 p.m., with traffic moving again, she said.
Jennifer DeLong also warned of flooding in that area, a mile or two closer to Business 220, behind the bakery.
“Significant Flooding occurring in Henry County,” the county posted in warning to the media by email at 10:40 a.m. Friday. “Please be cautious and stay off of the roads if possible. Please do not drive through floodwaters - turn around, don't drown.”
The county issued a state of emergency because of flooding.
Henry County Deputy Administrator Dale Wagoner wrote in the email, “There is significant flooding in Henry County, and many roadways are blocked.
“This is an active emergency, and residents are encouraged to stay off the roads.”
The declaration helps first responders to coordinate the various resources that may be needed to respond and recover from the flooding, he wrote.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
