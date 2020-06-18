WATCH NOW: Factory workers and Hispanics represent largest number of new COVID-19 cases in West Piedmont Health District

The spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region has peaked, and statistics are showing the people who are at the greatest risk are those who work in factories or are Hispanic.
Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the West Piedmont Health District, offered that update to community leaders Thursday afternoon during what has become a weekly briefing via the Zoom platform.
"We are delighted the numbers are starting to go down," Bell said. "There was a sharp curve up - 20 to 25 a day -- now we're around eight.
"We continue to have issues with Hispanics. They are 5% of the population but 20% of the positive cases.
"We have messages in Spanish going out and two contract tracers that are bilingual."
She also noted the potential to spread the virus at factories. Monogram Snacks, for instance, closed for a few days recently so that all employees could be tested after a few had shown to be positive. Bassett Furniture also closed its corporate headquarters temporarily.
"It just takes one [confirmed case] at these factories, and it's already out of hand," Bell said. "It's very difficult."
Bell said the days of the testing center at the Martinsville Speedway are coming to an end as the lab charges rise and the funding runs out.
She said she didn't know when the facility, funded by The Harvest Foundation, would close, but she indicated the CVS pharmacies in Martinsville and in Franklin County now are offering testing for coronavirus.
Grant money being awarded
Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki said the city has already awarded nearly $40,000 in grants to 10 businesses funded by federal relief money.
"We've received 13 applications - granted 10 - one or two weren't eligible and one or two needed additional information," Towarnicki said. "We got seven more [applications] today."
The city received $1.1 million in federal aid and set aside $250,000 for small businesses. Towarnicki said the city will keep the program alive until it no longer is receiving applications or runs out of money.
Henry County received over $4 million in federal aid, and the Board of Supervisors likely will decide how to use that money at next week's regular meeting.
Officials are considering offering "financial assistance for residents paying utility bills and something similar to what the city is doing for small businesses," Deputy County Administrator Dale Wagoner said. "We are trying to tailor it to businesses that don't qualify for Harvest."
The Harvest Foundation has its own grant program available to businesses in Martinsville and Henry County that have between three and 30 employees.
Said Program Officer India Brown: "To date we have 51 businesses approved - the turnaround is rapid, and applications are still being accepted."
Grants up to $3,000 through Harvest can be used to meet immediate payroll needs, provide healthcare coverage for employees and help bridge the gap while a business is still waiting for federal funds.
Visitation to resume at hospital
Sovah Health operates hospitals in both Martinsville and Danville. Both were set to resume a limited visitation policy this week, but after the spike in new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the West Piedmont Health District, Sovah-Martinsville had remained closed to visitors.
"Danville opened up and I held off, but early next week we will open up our visitor policy on a limited basis," Sovah Health-Martinsville CEO Dale Alward said. "You'll be screened, and you have to have a mask - we will have visitor hours in the morning and in the afternoon.
"We are beginning to see some bit of normalcy."
