WATCH NOW: Factory workers and Hispanics represent largest number of new COVID-19 cases in West Piedmont Health District

The spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region has peaked, and statistics are showing the people who are at the greatest risk are those who work in factories or are Hispanic.

Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the West Piedmont Health District, offered that update to community leaders Thursday afternoon during what has become a weekly briefing via the Zoom platform.

"We are delighted the numbers are starting to go down," Bell said. "There was a sharp curve up - 20 to 25 a day -- now we're around eight.

"We continue to have issues with Hispanics. They are 5% of the population but 20% of the positive cases.

"We have messages in Spanish going out and two contract tracers that are bilingual."

She also noted the potential to spread the virus at factories. Monogram Snacks, for instance, closed for a few days recently so that all employees could be tested after a few had shown to be positive. Bassett Furniture also closed its corporate headquarters temporarily.