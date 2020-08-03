WATCH NOW: Father Mark White appeals to Washington's Archbishop. Next stop: Rome

Last month White and his supporters traveled to Richmond where they protested Knestout’s actions outside the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, while Knestout was inside celebrating the ministry of his priests.

On Friday, White and his supporters took their appeal for justice to Apostolic Nuncio Christopher Pierre in Washington, D.C. Pierre serves as the pope’s ambassador to the United States.

White’s group had sent Pierre a letter two weeks before the trip asking for a meeting at 3:30 p.m. on Friday to discuss Knestout’s actions against White including the sex-abuse scandal and the rights of Catholics to speak their minds about the problems they see in the church.

"We came to try to talk to the pope’s representative here in the United States,” White said. "We had two topics that we wanted to discuss: The first one is - does it help our church to cover up the crimes of bishops and priests - does it help us or does it hurt us? Can we live in the truth? Can we help people to heal and find God again by living in the truth? That’s the first topic that we had hoped to discuss with him.