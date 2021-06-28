WATCH NOW: Father Mark White brings in a sexual-abuse victim to tell his story of 'all the worst stuff'

Chris O'Leary was 11 years old when he says Father LeRoy Valentine raped him in the rectory of a Catholic church in a suburb of St. Louis. That was more than 40 years ago.
Now in his 50s, O'Leary stood in front of about 75 people at the Grand Fiesta Venue on Greensboro Road in Ridgeway on Sunday afternoon and told his story of the physical abuse he endured at the hands of Valentine and then emotional aftereffects brought on by how the church handled it.
"People are afraid of getting hit in the face with the worst stuff, but all of the worst stuff happened," O'Leary said. "I've recovered from most of it."
But he remembers all of it.
"It was 41 years ago to the weekend," O'Leary said. "My parents were at a convention, and I was at home with the babysitter and my brothers.
"Whenever my parents were out of town, Father Valentine always had some special stuff for me to do."
Timothy Dolan, now archbishop of New York, was newly ordained then and had been assigned to the same Church of the Immacolata, where Valentine served as its priest and O'Leary attended.
"Tim Dolan saw at least part of the sexual abuse that occurred," O'Leary said.
O'Leary said the abuse by Valentine began when he was in the fourth grade, and although Valentine left by the time O'Leary had finished the seventh grade, the abuse remained.
"I went to a Jesuit high school, and other stuff happened there," O'Leary said. "The locker rooms were unsupervised, and some of the Jesuits liked to watch.
"It ruined me for all of high school."
O'Leary was speaking to an attentive crowd in Henry County, invited by Father Mark White at what White called the beginning of a "speakers' series" that expanded on the topic White has addressed in a blog that caused a rift between him and the church.
"Over the past year or so with what I've been going through, I've had a chance to get to know some survivors of priestly sexual abuse in our church," White said in a Facebook video a week before the event. "They have something to say, they have a point of view on the church, on their experience of faith that for us to hear what they have to say will benefit us a great deal.
"It will help us understand where we are as a church better than we do and give us a sense of what the church can be and what we can do to contribute to the church being the kind of church that we can be proud of and believe in the integrity of the institution."
White was the priest of St. Joseph of Martinsville and St. Francis of Assisi in Rocky Mount when he discovered that the bishop who had ordained him two decades earlier was a sex abuser of boys and young men. He reported his findings in a blog he created, and his superior, Bishop Barry Knestout of Richmond, began a testy series of encounters that resulted in White's being removed as the priest of the two local parishes.
Failing to find an ear with the hierarchy above Knestout, including the pope, White has turned his attention to exposing, informing and educating not only Catholics but the public in general about the sex abuse scandal that has plagued the Catholic Church. White said his hope is that an open and honest discussion will yield to healing and closure.
"Father Mark is doing now what others won't do," O'Leary told the crowd. "He may be literally the only priest in the United States that's doing what he's doing.
"He's modeling Jesus Christ, and it's great that you guys are supporting him."
O'Leary said his parents did nothing when he told them he was abused, and it wasn't until 2002 that the church, faced with countless cases of abuse, allowed victims to file their complaints. That evolution was explored in the Oscar-winning movie "Spotlight."
At 36, O'Leary found himself complaining to Dolan, who had been assigned to handle his case.
O'Leary said Dolan told him Father Valentine was not capable of committing the acts O'Leary had charged and tried to make O'Leary doubt his own recollection of what happened, a psychological process he called "gaslighting."
Mentally exhausted, dealing with other health issues and realizing his inability to last through a protracted legal process, O'Leary eventually settled with the Catholic Church for $9,000.
The money paid a few bills he owed and gave him something to live on for a few months, but O'Leary says he's still broke financially, physically and mentally.
"When I was growing up, the schools were full, but now we have priest shortages and they are doubling and tripling up [on parish assignments]," O'Leary said. "You cannot trust the hierarchy [of the church]. The incentives are still in place, and the hierarchy is where the bad stuff goes to die."
White and O'Leary take their speakers' series on the road with a scheduled appearance at the Jefferson Center in Roanoke on Monday night, and then sexual abuse survivor Mark Vath of New Orleans will recount his abuse at the hands of a priest who was also a family member on July 25 at the Grand Fiesta Venue in Ridgeway and the following day at the Beacon Hill Center in Richmond.
Questions were submitted on cards by members of the audience, and near the end of the program White read several of the questions.
"How do we keep this from happening?" White read from one of the cards.
Said O'Leary: "Speak out and talk about it, don't go away, and when they tell you to, dig in. Investigate and be curious. What you are doing here is great - in St. Louis nobody is doing anything."
