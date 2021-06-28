WATCH NOW: Father Mark White brings in a sexual-abuse victim to tell his story of 'all the worst stuff'

"I went to a Jesuit high school, and other stuff happened there," O'Leary said. "The locker rooms were unsupervised, and some of the Jesuits liked to watch.

"It ruined me for all of high school."

O'Leary was speaking to an attentive crowd in Henry County, invited by Father Mark White at what White called the beginning of a "speakers' series" that expanded on the topic White has addressed in a blog that caused a rift between him and the church.

"Over the past year or so with what I've been going through, I've had a chance to get to know some survivors of priestly sexual abuse in our church," White said in a Facebook video a week before the event. "They have something to say, they have a point of view on the church, on their experience of faith that for us to hear what they have to say will benefit us a great deal.

"It will help us understand where we are as a church better than we do and give us a sense of what the church can be and what we can do to contribute to the church being the kind of church that we can be proud of and believe in the integrity of the institution."