WATCH NOW: Few shots and few reasons in Patrick County

But elected leaders in the county did shed a little more light on why only 34.7% of residents have had one shot and 31.6% are fully vaccinated, trailing only neighboring Carroll and far-west Lee counties for the worst rate in Virginia and. Patrick County has by far the worst in the West Piedmont Health District, which also includes Henry and Franklin counties and the city of Martinsville.

Crystal Harris, chair of the Patrick County Board of Supervisors, said in an email that residents have been telling her “that they never took a flu shot, and there is a high mortality rate for the flu as well, they don't see the need in taking the Covid vaccine either. While others have said there is not enough information about the vaccine.”

Supervisor Clyde DeLoach, who said he got his vaccine “as soon as possible,” wrote by email that some residents “have real health concerns about the vaccine,” but most “who refuse seem to do so because they do not accept that the vaccine is efficacious or that the virus is a real threat.”

Supervisor Denise Stirewalt: “In conversations with some of the citizens, they just chose not to take it. It's a choice. I'm curious, what are the vaccination rates for the flu?”