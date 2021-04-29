WATCH NOW: Fieldale Recreation Center gets a second shot at life

She said, “The engineer and design folks in Richmond were absolutely amazed at that over-100-year-old building.” One of them said, “‘They just don’t make them like this anymore.’ They really don’t.”

The features include hardwood floors throughout, brick exterior with majestic pillars, many walls of tile, heavy wooden ceiling in the gym and even wooden backboards behind the basketball hoops.

A bigger plan

Eventually, Gilbert said, the center’s supporters would like to see it open daily as a safe and enjoyable place for people of all ages to gather, play sports and have a range of activities. “There’s a lot of ideas what it could be used for, but the focus is on youth.”

The center, on 3.8 acres at 70 Marshall Way, was acquired by Fieldale Heritage Inc. in 2016 for $73,000, county GIS records show. Arnold said it was bought from the county, which had taken over the property.

“That’s when we started trying to have stuff there,” she said. “We’ve always had the Fieldale Festival on the front lawn, every year, even when the county had it.”

The pandemic prevented that from happening last May and this May, but the committee is considering holding it this fall, she said.