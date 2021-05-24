WATCH NOW: Film tells the story of the former Rock Castle community -- and how descendants of those families keep that history alive

Thompson also is a mandolin player, and it was a chat at the Floyd Country Store with banjo player Andy Buckman of Rocky Mount that set Thompson on the path that would lead to the documentary.

Buckman told him that his father-in-law, Matt Hubbard of Horsepasture, had lived in Rock Castle as a boy. In 2017, Thompson, Buckman and Hubbard and a friend hiked to the area.

Hubbard told them about Rock Castle. “It was a remarkable experience. He’s so great on camera. It’s such a remark community,” Thompson said.

“I’ve got one specific thing that I want to see one more time, and that is an old chestnut log that was laying on the ground when I was about 5 or 6 years old,” Hubbard says on the film, shown also on the trailer.

The camera follows him across a creek, up a mountain and, finally, at the log, almost as big around as he is tall.

According to the Blue Ridge Park Foundation’s website, the families of Rock Castle lived along a 6-mile stretch of Rock Castle Creek. The community had two stores, three mills, a school house, a former distillery and nearby churches. Several families owned battery-powered radios, and one person put in a waterwheel-powered Delco-Light generating plant to provide light and a way to recharge radio batteries.