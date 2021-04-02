WATCH NOW: Fire causes significant damage to apartment building but there were no injuries

A fire that broke out around 10 p.m. Thursday at an apartment building at the corner of Indian Trail and Windsor Lane in Martinsville was contained in about 40 minutes.

"Fortunately there were no injuries," Martinsville Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Ted Anderson said. "We have three tenants displaced."

Anderson said the fire started in the "kitchen near the stove of a lower-rear apartment."

Cindy Wolfe is a resident in the apartment building and posted about it on her Facebook page shortly afterward.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The firemen moved in fast and evacuated everyone safely," Wolfe wrote. "The fire started in a basement apartment and then went into the ceiling," which was the floor of a 92-year-old resident who lived upstairs.

Wolfe said the daughter of the elderly woman was there and saw to her safety.

Anderson estimated the total damage to be more than $35,000.

The apartment where the fire started "has significant damage, estimated at $25,000," Anderson said. "The other apartment suffered fire, water and smoke damage, estimated at $10,000 damage.

"All the other apartments were mainly just smoke damage but still inhabitable."

Responders included the Martinsville Police, Public Works, Electric Department, Henry County Public Safety, Dyers Store VFD and Martinsville volunteer firefighters.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.