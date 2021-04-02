 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Fire causes significant damage to apartment building but there were no injuries
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

WATCH NOW: Fire causes significant damage to apartment building but there were no injuries

{{featured_button_text}}

A fire that broke out around 10 p.m. Thursday at an apartment building at the corner of Indian Trail and Windsor Lane in Martinsville was contained in about 40 minutes.

"Fortunately there were no injuries," Martinsville Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Ted Anderson said. "We have three tenants displaced."

Anderson said the fire started in the "kitchen near the stove of a lower-rear apartment."

Cindy Wolfe is a resident in the apartment building and posted about it on her Facebook page shortly afterward.

apartment fire1

Fire breaks out at apartment building at Indian Trail and Windsor Lane in Martinsville.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"The firemen moved in fast and evacuated everyone safely," Wolfe wrote. "The fire started in a basement apartment and then went into the ceiling," which was the floor of a 92-year-old resident who lived upstairs.

Wolfe said the daughter of the elderly woman was there and saw to her safety.

Anderson estimated the total damage to be more than $35,000.

The apartment where the fire started "has significant damage, estimated at $25,000," Anderson said. "The other apartment suffered fire, water and smoke damage, estimated at $10,000 damage.

"All the other apartments were mainly just smoke damage but still inhabitable."

apartment fire2

Fire at apartment building in Martinsville does significant damage but there were no injuries.

Responders included the Martinsville Police, Public Works, Electric Department, Henry County Public Safety, Dyers Store VFD and Martinsville volunteer firefighters.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man rams car into Capitol barrier, officer killed

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert