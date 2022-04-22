WATCH NOW: First trail dedicated at site of future state park in Henry County

A new trail in Henry County was dedicated Friday morning by a group of about 30 people assembled near the Virginia-North Carolina line.

In October, most of the same people gathered at the same location at 823 Pratt Road in Spencer, just off of Moores Mill Road, a 25-minute drive from Martinsville, to hear plans of making about 600 acres in the area a new state park.

"Troy Rakes owned this land that we own now," said Virginia Program Manager for the Dan River Basin Association Brian Williams. "It's been 20 years coming."

Williams said the future park borders two scenic state rivers, allowing a person to "paddle from Virginia to North Carolina."

Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said the project met the definition of the "wow factor."

"This is another avenue to bring in people from outside this area," said Hall. "In a lot of conversations I hear people say 'I didn't know you had this.' Once they see it they are in on our secret of the beauty of this area and its people. Advocating for the completion of this project will be in our top tier."

Virginia Deputy Director Laura Ellis explained the process going forward.

"This 3.1 mile trail will be added to over 600 miles of trails in the state," she said. "What a gem this is going to be to develop. I see and feel your passion. This has been many years in the making, and we ask you to continue to work with us as we develop a master plan. We want to maximize this place here and we celebrate the milestone of this initial public access.

"It takes a village, and you represent this shared vision."

The South Mayo River winds through Henry County and across the state line where it joins the North Mayo River with North Carolina’s Mayo River State Park on either side of the conjoined rivers.

The Mayo River State Park was created in North Carolina by the North Carolina General Assembly as authorized by the Department of Natural Resources in 2003, to be along the Mayo River as a unit of the North Carolina park system, said Williams in October.

“The river corridor for their park has been expanded, and they have a new master plan and they are continuing to add to it. So this is ongoing, and it’s just two miles down from us,” Williams said.

The Dan River Basin Association (DRBA) first proposed the Mayo River State Park in Virginia in 2006 and has invested time and energy into the project including field investigation, identifying property owners in the study area, leading river evaluations and sharing information about the area’s historic and natural resources.

Future plans include river access for paddling and fishing, camping areas and facilities for nature study.

Initial funding for the project was made possible by the Eco Ambassador Council (EAC), a group of businesses committed to projects like the Mayo River State Park. Current members include Blair Construction, Carter Bank & Trust, Clark Gas & Oil, Frith Construction, The Lester Group, Hooker Furniture and Jones and DeShon Orthodontics.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

