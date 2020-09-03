WATCH NOW: Forgotten WWII veteran of Martinsville recognized on 75th anniversary of Japan's surrender

What is thought to be the last remaining WWII survivor in the city of Martinsville to be honored by local and state officials, was given late recognition on Wednesday.
“One of the family members was tracking WWII veterans as they were being covered in the media and just found out that they skipped my grandfather,” said Will Joyce, 37, of Roanoke. “So she contacted Martinsville City Councilman Danny Turner… and they were able to have the ceremony set up today, which is the 75th anniversary of the official surrender of WWII.
Turner, Mayor Kathy Lawson and other officials toured the residences and held individual ceremonies of what they thought were all the remaining veterans of WWII in Martinsville and Henry County last month on the 75 anniversary of what is known a “Victory over Japan Day” (V-J Day).
But Gid “Buck” Powell, a resident of Barrows Mill Apartments on Barrows Mill Road in Martinsville was unintentionally overlooked.
“We thought we had them all,” said Turner. “We made and effort to locate all the remaining veterans, but we missed one.”
To make up for the oversight, Turner invited U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith.
This ceremony is “particularly special today on the 757 anniversary of the surrender of Japan…to be able to come here an honor Mr. Powell who is one of those last remaining soldiers who’s still with us,” said Griffith. “That particular group of men and women that fought in WWII. … They never think that they were a hero or special… it’s truly humbling to be amongst them.”
In what has been described as the bloodiest war in human history, Powell served as a mortarman in the heavy weapons company of the Army and received the bronze star and three battle stars for his efforts in the European Theater.
“He can still today tell you the weights of what the rounds were, what the base plate was, what the barrel weight was,” said Joyce. “It’s all in-grained in his memory.”
While Great Britain marks Victory over Japan Day as Aug. 15, the date that Japan announced it would surrender, the United States recognizes the date on Sept. 2, the date that the surrender documents were signed aboard the USS Missouri.
On that day in 1945 people swarmed the streets in the big cities across the nation in celebration.
The Roanoke Times reported people of our region took the news as more of a grateful relief. An advertisement in the paper encouraged young men coming home to travel to Martinsville looking for work with the headline “DuPont has a job for you.”
Gid Powell was given the nickname “Buck” by his fellow soldiers, a name that remains the one people still call him today.
He served through the entire European Theater’s conflict, took part and survived the brutal D-Day invasion and found himself redeployed to the Pacific.
The war came to an official end while Powell was on a ship, along with his unit headed for the next battle.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.