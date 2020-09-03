WATCH NOW: Forgotten WWII veteran of Martinsville recognized on 75th anniversary of Japan's surrender

What is thought to be the last remaining WWII survivor in the city of Martinsville to be honored by local and state officials, was given late recognition on Wednesday.

“One of the family members was tracking WWII veterans as they were being covered in the media and just found out that they skipped my grandfather,” said Will Joyce, 37, of Roanoke. “So she contacted Martinsville City Councilman Danny Turner… and they were able to have the ceremony set up today, which is the 75th anniversary of the official surrender of WWII.

Turner, Mayor Kathy Lawson and other officials toured the residences and held individual ceremonies of what they thought were all the remaining veterans of WWII in Martinsville and Henry County last month on the 75 anniversary of what is known a “Victory over Japan Day” (V-J Day).

But Gid “Buck” Powell, a resident of Barrows Mill Apartments on Barrows Mill Road in Martinsville was unintentionally overlooked.

“We thought we had them all,” said Turner. “We made and effort to locate all the remaining veterans, but we missed one.”

To make up for the oversight, Turner invited U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith.