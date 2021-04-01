WATCH NOW: Former resident opens chiropractic clinic in Martinsville

He lived about half an hour away from work, so he definitely had experience driving in the snow. He just loaded the back of his old 2-wheel-drive Trailblazer with 50-pound sandbags to weigh down the back of the vehicle, he said.

Zentmeyer returned home in April 2020 and began making plans for his own chiropractic clinic. The first step was to find a freestanding building in a good location.

The gray building with the burgundy awning on the corner of Virginia Avenue and King’s Mountain Road, where Bayberry Cottage had been, looked perfect.

Renovations are going on now to turn the once open space into two adjusting rooms, a room for a massage therapist and a room for exams and X-ray.

The X-ray machine is scheduled to arrive on April 19, and other equipment he has ordered includes adjustment tables.

He also plans to get a massage therapist, he said, and Rená Watkins will be a chiropractic assistant.

While renovations are going on inside the building, Zentmeyer has been making the rounds outside, getting out the word about his new practice, he said. Once the pandemic restrictions lift and things return to normal, he’s aiming to get involved with a Rotary Club as well as a sports or athletic club.