WATCH NOW: Four girls from Martinsville area are diving into a cause: Raising money so others like them can learn to swim

Kendall Motley, her sister and two friends who are competitive swimmers, are turning laps for pledges – to raise money for more kids to learn.

Kendall and Chandler Motley, Myssia Hairston-France and Devyn Nicole Scales are participating in the Empowered Swimming Swimathon, which will be broadcast via the internet all day Saturday.

And they are investing their time in a cause that means something personal, beyond recreational activities.

Black children are more than five times more likely to drown than other children, statistics from Empowered Swimming show, and 64% of Black children do not know how to swim, Kendall said.

And she has a feeling why that is.

“Being a young swimmer when I was little, there wasn’t really that much inclusion and diversity in swimming,” she said. “I was one of the only, or the only, Black children on the swimming team. I got lonely. I needed someone to look up to, and didn’t have a lot of support.”

Kendall, 18, is a senior at Magna Vista High School and the Piedmont Governor’s School for Mathematics, Science & Technology. She has been accepted to Duke University, where she plans to study psychology and pre-law.