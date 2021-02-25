WATCH NOW: Four girls from Martinsville area are diving into a cause: Raising money so others like them can learn to swim

Kendall Motley, her sister and two friends who are competitive swimmers, are turning laps for pledges – to raise money for more kids to learn.
Kendall and Chandler Motley, Myssia Hairston-France and Devyn Nicole Scales are participating in the Empowered Swimming Swimathon, which will be broadcast via the internet all day Saturday.
And they are investing their time in a cause that means something personal, beyond recreational activities.
Black children are more than five times more likely to drown than other children, statistics from Empowered Swimming show, and 64% of Black children do not know how to swim, Kendall said.
And she has a feeling why that is.
“Being a young swimmer when I was little, there wasn’t really that much inclusion and diversity in swimming,” she said. “I was one of the only, or the only, Black children on the swimming team. I got lonely. I needed someone to look up to, and didn’t have a lot of support.”
Kendall, 18, is a senior at Magna Vista High School and the Piedmont Governor’s School for Mathematics, Science & Technology. She has been accepted to Duke University, where she plans to study psychology and pre-law.
Chandler, 13, is in eighth grade at Laurel Park Middle School, and has been swimming competitively with the Martinsville Marlins for six years. Both Kendall and Chandler are the daughters of Carl T. Motley Jr. and Shermale Motley.
Myssia, 12, is the daughter of Marcia Hairston and Ammiel France and granddaughter of Wonda Hairston and the late Rev. William Hairston Jr., Stafford Hayes and the late Clara Hayes, and Evelyn France and the late Calvin France. She is in seventh grade at Martinsville Middle School and has been swimming Marlins team for five years.
Devyn, 9, is the daughter of Dennis and Tampra Scales and a fourth-grader at Rocky Mount Elementary School. She has been on the Marlins team for two years.
Started at the Y
Swimming came natural to her, Kendall said. It started when she was a small child, in the YMCA summer camps.
“We had a swimming test to see if we could swim” without aid, and she was determined to keep passing up to the higher levels, she said. She taught herself to swim, under the guidance of YMCA lifeguards and camp coaches.
When she was 9, she joined the Y’s competitive swim team, the Marlins, with whom she began competing regionally and nationally.
She now coaches the Marlins 10-and-under team, which has about 25 or 30 members, and is the captain of the Magna Vista High School swim team, which has about a dozen male and female members.
There’s a special peace to being in the water that doesn’t exist elsewhere, she said.
“It’s really peaceful if you just sit on the pool floor and think about stuff. It’s quiet out there. When you’re racing, you can’t hear anybody” cheering and shouting," she said. “They think we can, but we’re just swimming, going as fast as you can, trying not to drink any water.
“It challenges me. You have to have a lot of stamina. You just have to make sure you stay focused on you in your lane and nobody else beside you – that’s how you mess up.”
When she heard about the Empowered Swimathon, she was all on board and committed to 20 laps. She said she figured she could do that in about 8 to 10 minutes. Chandler and Myssia also committed to 20, and Devyn, to 10.
Empowered Swimming
Empowered Swimming’s mission “is to provide access to professional, affordable and dependable aquatic services to the marginalized community,” its website stated. “Empowered Swimming Incorporated generates funding to grant scholarship opportunities to those eager to learn how to swim and/or become American Red Cross Lifeguard certified.”
The group hosts programs and events focused on educating minority communities on the power of swimming, with the goal of actively reducing the drowning rate by “eliminating every reason why swimming/water safety training would not be a priority for minority families.”
The Empowered Swimathon is a worldwide virtual fundraiser in which swimmers have registered laps, with pledges per lap donated to Empowered Swimming. Pledges can be made at https://www.empoweredswimminginc.com/.
Money raised will be redistributed as $500 scholarships for swimming lessons and supplies.
“We’ve had a variety of family and friends who have donated,” Shermale Motley said.
Swimming 20 laps is strenuous, Motley said, and “I was just proud of them for wanting to do it.”
Historic stigmas
She said she appreciated the efforts others have gone through to make their participation possible, such as Marlins Coach Krissy Esget making the arrangements that the girls could have the use of the YMCA pool for their pledged laps, and “some of the teammates are going to help with the logistical stuff,” such as keeping track of laps.
Limitations on Black people swimming have been “really a systemic thing,” she said. “It comes from the historical background of Blacks not gaining access to swimming pools historically. There were white swimming pools, or Blacks not allowed, and then there was that whole concept of Blacks couldn’t swim. There was a lot of stigma attached to it – lower income communities don’t have nice pools or community pools available.
“We follow all of the sites that talk about disparities between racial and ethnic groups” and swimming, she said. “The statistics are staggering. The YMCA has been really good about paying attention to that, and the Delvin Hairston Memorial Fund.”
She said she and her husband always have enjoyed swimming, and they take their family on vacations that involve being near and getting in water. Their daughters took an immediate interest in swimming during their summer camps at the YMCA.
Let’s Swim
In Martinsville, the Let’s Swim program sponsored by the Delvin L. Hairston Memorial Scholarship has been teaching children how to swim since 2006.
Jenise Gre’net Draper was a Let’s Swim student who became a Let’s Swim coach. The daughter of Kenneth and Greta Draper of Martinsville, she was on the swim team during her 4 years at Martinsville High School.
The Let’s Swim program has been coordinated by Regina Hairston, the mother of the late Delvin Hairston. His father is Dennis Hairston, and his sister is Renata Hairston.
Delvin Hairston was 19 and a senior at Martinsville High School when he was shot and died in 2002.
Her son was a high school track and football star. Hours before his death, he won the Piedmont District 100-meter dash and was the anchor of the 4X100 meter relay for Martinsville High School that broke the meet record.
The scholarship and program in his memory have provided swimming lessons and experiences to children who otherwise may not have had access to them.
“What they do – what Regina did –she always advertised it, and she always got kids there were in a population, like,” least likely to be able to go swimming, “she always got kids to come out to swim. All kinds of kids.
“She went out to the community and brought those kids in and made them aware of how dangerous swimming can be, and how they can get out of their fear of waters.”
Draper said she appreciates the mission of Empowered Swimming: “That should bring more kids out to swim, or raise money for it, to be able to have a swim lesson.”
As for her main advice about swimming: “Always pay attention and stay alert – and make sure you have fun.”
