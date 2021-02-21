WATCH NOW: Four more deaths mar continued drop in cases in West Piedmont Health District

The other two were residents of Martinsville (No. 45) and Franklin County (No. 43).

Beyond that, here’s what we can determine about them from basic data tracked by VDH:

Three were at least 80 years old, as most victims tend to be (107), but one was between 50 and 59, the 14th person in that age bracket. All but 50 of the victims have been at least 70.

There were two men and two women, and two were white, as most victims in the district have been (142), one was Black and one was Latino (the fourth).

We probably won’t know until Monday if any of these are associated with the three ongoing outbreaks at long-term-care facilities that are being tracked by VDH.

The outbreaks at the Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab in Martinsville, Martinsville Health & Rehab and (most recently added) the King’s Grant Retirement Facility in Henry County account for 225 cases (as of Friday’s update to the separate tracking database) and about 15 deaths.

There are 10 deaths at Mulberry Creek, and the totals for the other two facilities are not listed because they have not reached the threshold of five that VDH maintains in an effort to protect privacy.

Case averages fall

