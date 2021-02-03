WATCH NOW: Franklin County has another death from COVID-19, but picture overall is improving

This sounds hauntingly familiar: A resident of Franklin County has died from COVID-19.

That news was reported Wednesday by the Virginia Department of Health for the second consecutive day.

That’s now the 36th resident of the county and the 176th in the West Piedmont Health District to succumb to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Although most data is collected by 5 p.m. the day before, deaths could've happened just about any time. VDH typically waits for confirmation of cause listed on a death certificate before adding to its database.

All cases and fatalities are tracked by a person’s residence, and we know that this casualty was a white woman between the ages of 70 and 79.

She’s the 46th person in that age group to succumb to the virus, and most victims are slightly more male and predominately white.

Otherwise, reports released Wednesday were mostly positive.

There were 66 new cases of COVID-19, which is significantly higher than the past two days (about equal to their combined total), VDH reported, and it is slightly higher than the 7-day average, which has dropped to 62. But that average is about half what it was in mid-January.