WATCH NOW: Franklin County has another death from COVID-19, but picture overall is improving

This sounds hauntingly familiar: A resident of Franklin County has died from COVID-19.
That news was reported Wednesday by the Virginia Department of Health for the second consecutive day.
That’s now the 36th resident of the county and the 176th in the West Piedmont Health District to succumb to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Although most data is collected by 5 p.m. the day before, deaths could've happened just about any time. VDH typically waits for confirmation of cause listed on a death certificate before adding to its database.
All cases and fatalities are tracked by a person’s residence, and we know that this casualty was a white woman between the ages of 70 and 79.
She’s the 46th person in that age group to succumb to the virus, and most victims are slightly more male and predominately white.
Otherwise, reports released Wednesday were mostly positive.
There were 66 new cases of COVID-19, which is significantly higher than the past two days (about equal to their combined total), VDH reported, and it is slightly higher than the 7-day average, which has dropped to 62. But that average is about half what it was in mid-January.
There were also three new hospitalizations, but Sovah Health in its biweekly report stated that the hospital is treating 51 patients on its campuses in Martinsville and Danville, down from 75 reported on Jan. 20.
Sovah said that 19 of those patients are being treated in Martinsville, which is down from 29 on Jan. 20 (by 34.5%), 21 on Jan. 6 and 28 on Dec. 23.
With the decline in COVID-19 patients, Sovah-Danville has resumed elective and non-urgent surgical cases that had been postponed because of the surge, the hospital announced Wednesday. The release did not address Sovah-Martinsville.
Franklin County – which is served by Carillion Health -- had two of the new hospitalizations, and Henry County had the other.
Those two counties also dominated the new cases, with Franklin County reporting 28 cases and Henry County 24. Patrick County had eight new cases, and Martinsville had six.
Since the pandemic began, the district has seen 9,663 cases, with 561 hospitalizations and those 176 deaths. The breakdown:
- Henry County: 3,787 cases, 253 hospitalizations, 75 deaths.
- Martinsville: 1,392, 116, 36.
- Patrick County: 1,077, 78, 29.
- Franklin County: 3,407, 114, 36.
Statewide VDH reported 513,339 cases, 6,575 deaths -- up by 58 since Tuesday – and 21,638 people hospitalizations.