 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Franklin County man is latest victim of COVID-19
0 comments
breaking editor's pick top story

WATCH NOW: Franklin County man is latest victim of COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

February has started where January ended: with a death from COVID-19.

Franklin County’s 35th victim was revealed Tuesday by the Virginia Department of Health, the 175th person to die in the West Piedmont Health District since March.

Virus case trends

West Piedmont Health District virus case trends.

This death was announced after January ended as the deadliest month in the pandemic, when 42 in the district died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, 11 of them from Franklin County.

This death could've happened just about any time, because VDH usually waits for death certificates to confirm cause of death. All data are tracked by a person's residence.

We do know that his most recent victim was a Latino man between the ages of 60 and 69. That’s the fourth Latino victim identified by VDH, and the 25th in that age bracket. Most of the victims have been male.

And there were "only" 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the district – along with two new hospitalizations – after that saw 2,723 new cases of the virus, and 994 of those were in Franklin County. Health officials have said holiday and family gatherings spiked the huge surge in cases and deaths.

Franklin County had 19 of the new cases on Tuesday and one of the hospitalizations. Henry County and Martinsville each had nine new cases, and Patrick County had three and the other hospitalization.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The 40 cases, which followed 25 on Monday, has helped lower the 7-day average of new cases to 71 and the 14-day average per 100,000 population to 728.3, remarkable drops from two weeks ago.

Latest COVID-19 data

Unknown field 1 Cases Hospitalizations Deaths Positivity rate Vaccine doses Fully vaccinated
Henry County 3,763 252 75 4,269 637
Martinsville 1,386 116 36 64 7
Patrick County 1069 78 29 932 129
Franklin County 3,379 112 35 4,453 503
West Piedmont total 9,597 558 175 17.10% 9,718 1,276
Danville 3,681 196 66 5,339 736
Pittsylvania County 4,158 146 46 17.60% 3535 386
Virginia 510,380 21,516 6,517 11.50% 742,733 130,735

The positivity rate in the district remained high, though, with 18.1% of 55,431 tests showing active virus. Statewide that figure is 11.5%.

Citing improved numbers, though, Henry County Public Schools on Monday alerted parents to prepare to return students to a hybrid on-campus learning structure on March 10.

The largest outbreak at a long-term care facility continues at Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab in Martinsville, where most recent reports list at least 132 cases and six deaths since Jan. 1.

There’s also an ongoing outbreak since Dec. 9 at Martinsville Health & Rehab, where there have been at least 39 cases and an undisclosed number of deaths. VDH doesn’t list a death count until there have been more than two or three because of privacy.

There now have been 39 outbreaks leading to 1,072 cases in the district – 621 involving health care workers – and 17 of those outbreaks have been in long-term care facilities.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 9,597 cases, 558 hospitalizations and 175 deaths in the district.

Statewide care map
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert