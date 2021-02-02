WATCH NOW: Franklin County man is latest victim of COVID-19

February has started where January ended: with a death from COVID-19.
Franklin County’s 35th victim was revealed Tuesday by the Virginia Department of Health, the 175th person to die in the West Piedmont Health District since March.
This death was announced after January ended as the deadliest month in the pandemic, when 42 in the district died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, 11 of them from Franklin County.
This death could've happened just about any time, because VDH usually waits for death certificates to confirm cause of death. All data are tracked by a person's residence.
We do know that his most recent victim was a Latino man between the ages of 60 and 69. That’s the fourth Latino victim identified by VDH, and the 25th in that age bracket. Most of the victims have been male.
And there were "only" 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the district – along with two new hospitalizations – after that saw 2,723 new cases of the virus, and 994 of those were in Franklin County. Health officials have said holiday and family gatherings spiked the huge surge in cases and deaths.
Franklin County had 19 of the new cases on Tuesday and one of the hospitalizations. Henry County and Martinsville each had nine new cases, and Patrick County had three and the other hospitalization.
The 40 cases, which followed 25 on Monday, has helped lower the 7-day average of new cases to 71 and the 14-day average per 100,000 population to 728.3, remarkable drops from two weeks ago.
Latest COVID-19 data
|Unknown field 1
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Vaccine doses
|Fully vaccinated
|Henry County
|3,763
|252
|75
|4,269
|637
|Martinsville
|1,386
|116
|36
|64
|7
|Patrick County
|1069
|78
|29
|932
|129
|Franklin County
|3,379
|112
|35
|4,453
|503
|West Piedmont total
|9,597
|558
|175
|17.10%
|9,718
|1,276
|Danville
|3,681
|196
|66
|5,339
|736
|Pittsylvania County
|4,158
|146
|46
|17.60%
|3535
|386
|Virginia
|510,380
|21,516
|6,517
|11.50%
|742,733
|130,735
The positivity rate in the district remained high, though, with 18.1% of 55,431 tests showing active virus. Statewide that figure is 11.5%.
Citing improved numbers, though, Henry County Public Schools on Monday alerted parents to prepare to return students to a hybrid on-campus learning structure on March 10.
The largest outbreak at a long-term care facility continues at Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab in Martinsville, where most recent reports list at least 132 cases and six deaths since Jan. 1.
There’s also an ongoing outbreak since Dec. 9 at Martinsville Health & Rehab, where there have been at least 39 cases and an undisclosed number of deaths. VDH doesn’t list a death count until there have been more than two or three because of privacy.
There now have been 39 outbreaks leading to 1,072 cases in the district – 621 involving health care workers – and 17 of those outbreaks have been in long-term care facilities.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 9,597 cases, 558 hospitalizations and 175 deaths in the district.
REGISTRATION LINKS:
COVID-19 rapid and antigen testing is available in many locations in the West Piedmont Health District.