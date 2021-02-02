WATCH NOW: Franklin County man is latest victim of COVID-19

February has started where January ended: with a death from COVID-19.

Franklin County’s 35th victim was revealed Tuesday by the Virginia Department of Health, the 175th person to die in the West Piedmont Health District since March.

This death was announced after January ended as the deadliest month in the pandemic, when 42 in the district died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, 11 of them from Franklin County.

This death could've happened just about any time, because VDH usually waits for death certificates to confirm cause of death. All data are tracked by a person's residence.

We do know that his most recent victim was a Latino man between the ages of 60 and 69. That’s the fourth Latino victim identified by VDH, and the 25th in that age bracket. Most of the victims have been male.

And there were "only" 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the district – along with two new hospitalizations – after that saw 2,723 new cases of the virus, and 994 of those were in Franklin County. Health officials have said holiday and family gatherings spiked the huge surge in cases and deaths.