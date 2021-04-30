WATCH NOW: Fred Martin and his son recognized on Arbor Day in Uptown Martinsville

Martinsville officials, business owners and residents gathered in Uptown Martinsville Friday morning to celebrate Arbor Day and to dedicate two trees in front of Martin Plaza in memory of the late Fred Martin and his son Freddie, who died unexpectedly four months ago.

"Arbor Day was started by Julius Sterling Morton, a Nebraskan journalist who later became the U.S. Agriculture Secretary under President Grover Cleveland," State Delegate Charles Poindexter (R-Franklin) said. "Morton was an enthusiastic promoter of tree planting and had long championed the idea of a day dedicated to planting trees."

So Arbor Day began in Nebraska in 1874, and by 1882 it had become a national event.

In Uptown Martinsville, City Council member Danny Turner, who coordinated the event, called on G. H. Vaughan, pastor of McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, to offer prayer.

Mayor Kathy Lawson introduced those in attendance and then called on Poindexter to say a few words.

After Poindexter spoke, two plagues at the base of two trees along E. Church Street and in front of Martin Plaza were unveiled dedicating them to Fred T. Martin "entrepreneur and beloved family man by his loving family," and Fred T. Martin, Jr. "by his loving family."