 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Fred Martin and his son recognized on Arbor Day in Uptown Martinsville
0 comments
editor's pick featured

WATCH NOW: Fred Martin and his son recognized on Arbor Day in Uptown Martinsville

{{featured_button_text}}
pearson tree

Council Member Tammy Pearson unveils one of the plaques by a tree in front of Martin Plaza.

 Bill Wyatt

Arbor Day Uptown Martinsville

Martinsville officials, business owners and residents gathered in Uptown Martinsville Friday morning to celebrate Arbor Day and to dedicate two trees in front of Martin Plaza in memory of the late Fred Martin and his son Freddie, who died unexpectedly four months ago.

tim martin

Tim Martin thanks everyone for remembering and recognizing his father and brother. 

"Arbor Day was started by Julius Sterling Morton, a Nebraskan journalist who later became the U.S. Agriculture Secretary under President Grover Cleveland," State Delegate Charles Poindexter (R-Franklin) said. "Morton was an enthusiastic promoter of tree planting and had long championed the idea of a day dedicated to planting trees."

So Arbor Day began in Nebraska in 1874, and by 1882 it had become a national event.

poindexter

Delegate Charles Poindexter speaks to a group on Arbor Day.

In Uptown Martinsville, City Council member Danny Turner, who coordinated the event, called on G. H. Vaughan, pastor of McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, to offer prayer.

Mayor Kathy Lawson introduced those in attendance and then called on Poindexter to say a few words.

four mayors

The four men on the far left are Pastor G. H. Vaughn, former Mayor Gene Teague, Delegate Charles Poindexter, and former Mayor L.D. Oakes. In the foreground on the right are former Mayor and current City Council Member Danny Turner, Council Member Tammy Pearson, and Mayor Kathy Lawson.

After Poindexter spoke, two plagues at the base of two trees along E. Church Street and in front of Martin Plaza were unveiled dedicating them to Fred T. Martin "entrepreneur and beloved family man by his loving family," and Fred T. Martin, Jr. "by his loving family."

Fred Martin was a successful businessman who invested heavily in property, particularly in the Uptown area. He was named Martinsville's City Citizen of the Year in 1997.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
poindexter

Delegate Charles Poindexter speaks to a group on Arbor Day.

Martin also founded Martin Stables and raised cattle and horses.

Martin, 85, died in September 2018.

His son Freddie Martin worked full time with the family business, Fred Martin Associates, and competed in several equine events locally and nationally.

Freddie Martin died suddenly in December 2020.

Tim Martin, Fred Martin's son and Freddie's brother, stood before the group after the plaques had been unveiled and became overwhelmed with emotion.

"Thank you," he said. "Thank you all."

freddie martin obit

Fred T. "Freddie" Martin Jr.
fred martin

Fred T. Martin
vaughan oakes teague

Pastor G. H. Vaughan (left), L. D. Oakes, former mayor, and Gene Teague, former mayor.
freddie martin

Plaque recognizing Fred T. Martin Jr.
fred martin

Plaque recognizing Fred T. Martin.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cops resign in rough arrest of woman with dementia

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert