WATCH NOW: From seeing peaceful people to trying to get into the Capitol to watching in horror

Families with children made up a significant part of the crowd, they said. “They didn’t come to have a violent protest. Everybody was pretty laid back, pretty friendly. It was a positive atmosphere,” she said.

People were just “ticked off about the election. When that came up, you heard boos and stuff,” John Heiss said.

All around them, “people were so nice,” he said. “It kind of reminded me a little of the Rooster Walk atmosphere in the sense that people were from all over. They were hanging out.”

John Heiss said he had expected the president “to say, ‘This is where we go from here.’ He sort of did that by saying, ‘Just don’t give up.’ I think everybody was saying, like, ‘Yeah.'"

But Trump in his remarks continued to spout his debunked claims about election fraud and how he thought he had won the election he lost decisively, and he implored the crowd to march to the Capitol.