WATCH NOW: From seeing peaceful people to trying to get into the Capitol to watching in horror

The atmosphere early Wednesday on the grounds at the nation’s Capitol was jovial and much like at the Rooster Walk Music and Arts Festival, said John Heiss, who was there during the first half of the day with his wife, Mary Anne.
However, they had left before crowds supporting President Donald Trump raided and overtook the Capitol building in scenes Martinsville native Alexis Gravely, a tax reporter in Washington D.C., watched in shock on TV from her apartment two miles away.
That chaos included longtime Trump backer Ray Reynolds of Henry County making it as far as the Capitol steps before being sprayed by Capitol Police.
It was the day Congress had been scheduled to ratify the election of Joe Biden as the next president of the U.S., and Trump supporters came to protest. Following a program near the White House, at which Trump, his sons and other supports implored the crowd to action, the throng of thousands marched to Capitol Hill, overpowered the undermanned security force and chased lawmakers from their chamber and into safe haven.
John and Mary Anne Heiss are the owners of the Daily Grind coffee shop, and he is the pastor of Wellspring Fellowship.
“We were just so worried about the way the election was going, we thought we’d go up there and just prayer-walk it,” John Heiss said.
With his wife in a wheelchair, though, “we were just wondering how we could even go” and get around.
The couple arrived in D.C. around 9 p.m. Tuesday and stayed in a hotel in the Foggy Bottom area, about an 8-block walk from the White House and the Ellipse, a 52-acre park south of the White House and northwest of the Capitol.
It took them two hours Wednesday morning to get through the line to the Ellipse, which was cordoned off. At the entrance point, “everybody was searched,” Mary Anne Heiss said. “You couldn't take a large bag in or anything. Nobody took guns.”
The couple ended up near the VIP section in front of the stage and to the right of the reporter pool at the fence, John Heiss said. “We were 50 or 60 yards from the stage, which really shocked me.”
The president spoke between noon and 1:30 p.m., they said. He could see Trump directly, but she only could see his image on a video monitor.
“The one thing that really struck me,” he said, was “when he talked about how important it is, the love for each other and the caring for each other – I’ve never had a politician hit the heart of the matter with everyday people like that, just kind of, ‘Hey. This is what really matters.’ That struck me big time.”
“I didn’t get a feeling of a distant kind of administrator-type person like I’ve gotten from many politicians,” she said. “He came across as a real person.”
Families with children made up a significant part of the crowd, they said. “They didn’t come to have a violent protest. Everybody was pretty laid back, pretty friendly. It was a positive atmosphere,” she said.
People were just “ticked off about the election. When that came up, you heard boos and stuff,” John Heiss said.
All around them, “people were so nice,” he said. “It kind of reminded me a little of the Rooster Walk atmosphere in the sense that people were from all over. They were hanging out.”
John Heiss said he had expected the president “to say, ‘This is where we go from here.’ He sort of did that by saying, ‘Just don’t give up.’ I think everybody was saying, like, ‘Yeah.'"
But Trump in his remarks continued to spout his debunked claims about election fraud and how he thought he had won the election he lost decisively, and he implored the crowd to march to the Capitol.
He told the crowd: "And after this, we're going to walk down there, and I'll be there with you, we're going to walk down ... to the Capitol, and we are going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women. And we're probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them. Because you'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong."
What followed became the shocking and violent insurrection that stunned the nation, but the Heisses had no idea.
By the end of Trump’s talk, Mary Anne Heiss said, “We were frozen and hungry.” The couple decided to leave, John Heiss said. However, “a huge number were walking toward the Capitol.” She described them as walking in a calm, not angry, way.
“When they say he incited people to go – I didn’t see that at all. He said, ‘We’re going down to the Capitol,’ so people went, but it wasn’t like, you know....”
The couple went to a restaurant about a mile away from the White House, and it was there they heard a 6 p.m. curfew had been ordered.
“We didn’t know what happened at the Capitol at all,” Mary Anne Heiss said.
“We were like, ‘Uh-oh.’ We looked into it and realized they were having problems there. It kind of shocked us,” John Heiss said.
Later, the couple stayed in their hotel room. They heard sirens and “some booms, like gunshots,” a couple of hours after the curfew, he said.
Getting sprayed
While the Heisses were going to eat, photographer Ray Reynolds of Henry County, who has attended dozens of Trump rallies, was near the front of the crowd and was getting pepper sprayed by Capitol police and were trying to maintain the barriers and keep people from getting into the Capitol, which is closed to the public because of the pandemic.
He made it as far as “the top step” of the building, Reynolds said.
Reynolds said he arrived in Washington around 10 a.m. and was near the Capitol by 1:30 p.m.
“I marched with half a million people, and by the time we got back to the monument, about 4 or 4:30, there was a million people there, at least, and 99 out of 100 had a Trump flag or shirt and said their vote had been stolen,” he said.
It all started “as a peaceful march,” he said. “There were Blacks, whites, Asians, different races.”
The chaos began around 2 p.m., he said.
“These people with black clothes, black hoods, black backpacks, black everything, started spraying the police with bee spray. There were about eight to 10 clusters of these people with about 10 to 15 people in each” cluster.
Capitol police “were throwing tear gas into the crowd,” he said, and four barriers in front of the steps were torn down.
Reynolds, who said he has been to 76 rallies across the country, said in his opinion the people in black “weren’t Trump people – they had their own agenda.”
Staying in
From the safety of her apartment a mile from the White House, Gravely said she watched the Capitol, where she sometimes worked, be overtaken by a mob.
Gravely arrived in Washington in January 2020 as a reporter for the trade publication Tax Notes. She is a 2015 graduate of Bassett High school and a 2019 graduate of the University of Virginia, with a bachelor’s degree in media studies and a master’s degree in elementary education. She is the daughter of Ben and Anita Gravely and the granddaughter of Annie Harris of Ridgeway and the late Alfred Harris and the late Ben and Daisy Gravely.
Before the pandemic started, she would work in the press galleries and to “sit in on proceedings, committees, things like that” in the Capitol nearly every day, she said. However, since the pandemic, she has been going there less frequently.
“I love being in a place where so many things are happening all the time, literally, good or bad,” she said of living in the city.
During the summer, “there were protests every day.”
Given that, plus the fact that she while she was at UVA she “lived through the white supremacist rallies there and people are drawing the same parallels,” she thought she was prepared for what Wednesday would hold.
“I definitely took my precautions,” she said. “I made sure I had groceries and food,” and she told family and friends back home, who encouraged her to ride it out back in Martinsville, that she would be fine in D.C.
She said her editor told the staff they all should work from the safety of their own homes that day, and they shouldn’t “‘go to Capitol Hill to get quotes for these stories,’” she said. Their focus that day was how the U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia were being decided.
While she worked she had the news on “just to see how thing were going to unfold,” she said.
When she saw people getting close to the Capitol entrance – “knowing the geography of the area and what that meant – that’s when I started paying more close attention.
“I didn’t work for hours. It was impossible to focus, glued to the TV,” with “lots of people calling and checking in, sitting here being scared and sad watching it all unfold two miles away from me.”
It was shocking to see the stately, orderly rooms and chambers she has been in often being taken over with disorder, she said. “It’s such a beautiful building, and everything is very pristine and in just the right place, even seeing those benches overturned, it’s just really shocking for the type of place it is.”
