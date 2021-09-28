WATCH NOW: German sink manufacturer to locate first North American facility in Henry County

SCHOCK invented the quartz composite sink in 1979, holds over 100 patents and has been in business for over 40 years. Its product lines include CRISTALITE, CRISTADUR and CRISTADUR GREEN Line sinks made of 99% natural, renewable, or recycled raw materials.

“This substantial investment and the creation of over 250 high quality jobs is a tremendous economic boost for Henry County and the entire region,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Martinsville-Henry County has made a commitment to infrastructure, education and workforce in the region, and we are confident the company will benefit from these efforts. We welcome SCHOCK to the Commonwealth and thank the company for this major investment.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Henry County’s “geographic location and inter-regional infrastructure are perfect for our needs,” said SCHOCK CEO Ralf Boberg.

Boberg said North America is the company’s strongest growth market, and Henry County will be the base of production for its “Made in the USA” products.

“SCHOCK is an absolutely perfect fit for Henry County,” said Henry County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jim Adams. “We are excited to have SCHOCK join the county’s corporate community and look forward to what the future will bring.”