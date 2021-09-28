WATCH NOW: German sink manufacturer to locate first North American facility in Henry County

SCHOCK GmbH, the inventor of quartz composite sinks, will locate in a 95,500 square-foot shell building in the Patriot Centre Industrial Park, invest $85 million and create 355 new jobs in Henry County, Henry County Administrator Tim Hall announced at an Industrial Development Authority meeting Tuesday morning.
The state is providing $1.7 million through the Commonwealth Opportunity Fund, and the Harvest Foundation added $1 million to the incentive package.
The state will also provide new hiring assistance to the company, and performance agreements tied to the grant fund money will be extended until 2029.
Virginia successfully competed with Florida, Georgia and North Carolina for the project, a release from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office stated.
Northam met with officials of SCHOCK GmbH in Regen, Germany in May, helping to seal the deal that had been in the making for 18 months.
“We are excited to welcome SCHOCK to Virginia,” said Northam Tuesday afternoon at the Patriot Centre. “This important European company is choosing to invest in Virginia because of our highly skilled workers and our outstanding business climate. When a global leader like SCHOCK selects Virginia as its gateway into the United States, that’s a sign that this is a great place to do business.
“We look forward to a successful partnership for many years to come.”
SCHOCK invented the quartz composite sink in 1979, holds over 100 patents and has been in business for over 40 years. Its product lines include CRISTALITE, CRISTADUR and CRISTADUR GREEN Line sinks made of 99% natural, renewable, or recycled raw materials.
“This substantial investment and the creation of over 250 high quality jobs is a tremendous economic boost for Henry County and the entire region,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Martinsville-Henry County has made a commitment to infrastructure, education and workforce in the region, and we are confident the company will benefit from these efforts. We welcome SCHOCK to the Commonwealth and thank the company for this major investment.”
Henry County’s “geographic location and inter-regional infrastructure are perfect for our needs,” said SCHOCK CEO Ralf Boberg.
Boberg said North America is the company’s strongest growth market, and Henry County will be the base of production for its “Made in the USA” products.
“SCHOCK is an absolutely perfect fit for Henry County,” said Henry County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jim Adams. “We are excited to have SCHOCK join the county’s corporate community and look forward to what the future will bring.”
Congressman Morgan Griffith congratulated Northam for his help in closing the deal for Henry County.
“I am pleased to see that SCHOCK has selected the Patriot Centre Industrial Park in Henry County for its first U.S. manufacturing operation,” said Griffith. “The jobs projected to come to the Martinsville-Henry County area over the next several years will be a great contribution to the community.”
Sen. Bill Stanley noted that investments made by Henry County over the years is beginning to pay off.
“The Patriot Centre Industrial Park’s manufacturing facility was created to attract high-paying jobs to the Martinsville and Henry County communities, and now that investment is paying dividends for our community,” Stanley said.
The $3.5 million facility was built in 2014 and had been on the market before SCHOCK committed to Henry County. The IDA handed over the keys to the Patriot Centre building to SCHOCK for $1 million.
Martinsville-Henry County EDC Director Mark Heath agreed with Stanley adding the work over many years made provided the opportunity to enhance the local economy.
Said Heath: “Without that shell building [already constructed] they never would have located here.”
