WATCH NOW: Giving a lot more hope

“It’s still getting off the ground, but we’ve had quite a few [orders] so far," Teamwork Director of Donor Engagement Sheila Jones said.

The pandemic’s effect

Though the pandemic caused severe disruptions to City of Hope, overall it has not affected that area of Tanzania as it has this area of the U.S., Chacha said.

The schools closed during May, June and July, right in the middle of the standard school year which begins in January. The schools in Tanzania are on break throughout all of June, and have a shorter break at Easter. Final exams are usually given in September, but they were given later this year.

The school is a respite from hardships many children, especially girls, face at home. During the time of school closures – schools are still closed in neighboring Kenya – “there has been such an increase in abuse and rape and other problems like that for some of the young girls,” Chacha said.

School closings also “may affect who gets to finish school.”

Those months the pandemic was taking hold caused other types of problems for the City of Hope. Because international borders were closed during that time, there were “some more challenges in getting things.”