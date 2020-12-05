WATCH NOW: Giving a lot more hopoe

This Christmas, you can send gifts to needy children in Africa faster and easier than Santa could do with his sleigh.
Teamwork Ministries International, based in Martinsville, has created a gift catalog for the children of City of Hope, its community of schools, its children’s home and a medical center in Tanzania.
Teamwork was founded in 1986 by the late Dr. John Chacha of Ntagacha, Tanzania, and his wife, Regina Horst Chacha, who now is Teamwork’s president. Teamwork supports Christian churches, schools and curriculum. The City of Hope was founded in 2007, in John Chacha’s childhood village.
The couple’s daughter, Tenzie Chacha, created the online and paper gift catalogue, which took its first 30 or so orders during the past month.
Through the catalog, you can get items for the people of City of Hope, such as textbooks ($25), classroom desks ($90), Bibles ($15), blankets and sheets ($25), malaria testing and treatment ($75), a sewing machine ($180) or a plow and ox ($600). You can sponsor a child for a year for $420.
You also can get products made there delivered to you, such as an infinity scarf ($18), apron ($45) or face mask ($13).
“This is just a new way that we have for people to connect and to give tangible gifts,” Chacha said.
“It’s still getting off the ground, but we’ve had quite a few [orders] so far," Teamwork Director of Donor Engagement Sheila Jones said.
The pandemic’s effect
Though the pandemic caused severe disruptions to City of Hope, overall it has not affected that area of Tanzania as it has this area of the U.S., Chacha said.
The schools closed during May, June and July, right in the middle of the standard school year which begins in January. The schools in Tanzania are on break throughout all of June, and have a shorter break at Easter. Final exams are usually given in September, but they were given later this year.
The school is a respite from hardships many children, especially girls, face at home. During the time of school closures – schools are still closed in neighboring Kenya – “there has been such an increase in abuse and rape and other problems like that for some of the young girls,” Chacha said.
School closings also “may affect who gets to finish school.”
Those months the pandemic was taking hold caused other types of problems for the City of Hope. Because international borders were closed during that time, there were “some more challenges in getting things.”
Being right on the border with Kenya, the City of Hope depends on many supplies and orders from Kenya. When the borders closed, City of Hope construction projects went on hold waiting for shipments of doors, windows and concrete.
“Around the world, especially in the African nations, food supplies have been pretty strained,” Jones said. “Fortunately, at City of Hope we have been able to grow a lot of our own food. It has been such a blessing this year to be self-sustainable in this way.”
The organization is raising money to buy a tractor to increase productivity, she said.
Coronavirus infections rates are not as high in Tanzania as they are in the Unites States, Chacha said, so “people are going about life.” She added that she has not heard of any confirmed cases in the region where City of Hope is located.
The schools grow
The Destiny Primary School is getting a major upgrade, Chacha said.
A “partial tin structure with masonry founding” was built in a hurry, with limited funding so that classes could start as soon as possible, she said. Now that the school has been going for several years and more money has been raised, it will be fully renovated to be a fully masonry building.
Its size also is being increased from 10 classrooms to 12 or 13, she said. It has 325 students.
The Dr. John Chacha Secondary School and Institute of Leadership at City of Hope just graduated its second high school class of about 30 students, Chacha said. It has 170 students.
The idea of the school was revealed during the memorial services for John Chacha after his unexpected 2015 death in a car wreck. He had been taking his daughter and a girl from the orphanage to a boarding school in Kenya.
The ground for the school was broken a year later.
A first group was graduated last year, but this year’s cohort was “the first class that’s been in the school all the way through” their high school years, Chacha said.
Students from the school have done well on national exams – in the top 3% of the nation, she said.
About 90 children who are orphans or whose parents can’t take care of them live in the children’s home.
Its medical clinic provides care for more than 300 people each month.
Mountain Mission students
People in Martinsville and Henry County have been accustomed to holiday-time visits from the 33 Tanzanian children City of Hope brought to the U.S. in 2015 and 2016 to attend and live at Mountain Mission School in Grundy. Because of the pandemic, those children and teenagers are not traveling away from the school, Chacha said.
Two of those students were graduated from high school last year, she said, and now live with her. One is a student of Patrick Henry Community College, and the other attends Milligan University in Tennessee.
Another will complete high school this year, and there will be nine graduates in 2022.
Support
About 40% of the City of Hope’s financial support comes from the local area that runs from Henry County down to Greensboro, N.C., including from several churches, Jones said. The rest comes from donors across the nation and world.
As well as the tractor the organization is raising money for, a school bus also is on City of Hope’s Christmas wish list.
“There are kids that would love to come to are school but live too far away and don’t want to board,” Chacha said.
Chacha, who had been CEO and president of Teamwork Ministries International, now remains just its president, so her focus can be “more on the kids themselves in Tanzania and Mountain Mission.
Matt Parker of Indiana started as CEO in May. His role is to oversee business operations, Chacha said. In the local office, on Brookdale Street in Martinsville, are Finance Director Lisa Anderson and Child Sponsorship Coordinator Cherie Long.
“We’re formalizing our strategic plan,” Chacha said. “That’s a major shift for us. We’re really happy about it.
“The City of Hope is definitely growing,” Jones said.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com
