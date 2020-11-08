WATCH NOW: Grace Network Pumpkin Patch had the best yet -- for people and for otherwise

Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch is famous for its charming fall atmosphere for family fun – but that’s among people.
For the cows, the thrill is the pumpkin chunking afterward.
This year’s also was the top-grossing Pumpkin Patch of all time, earning the charity more than $5,000, leaving both people and cows to celebrate at its end.
Right after the Pumpkin Patch closes each fall, Coy Frith of Figsboro hauls the leftover pumpkins to his farm, where he rolls them down the hill to his cows. This year, Grace Network Executive Director Tracy Hinchcliff and some of that day’s volunteers, from the local student chapter of National Society of Black Engineers, went with him.
“He started chucking them over the fence,” Hinchcliff said. “The minute the first one hit the ground, the cows looked up, and they all started coming. He said, ‘They know that sound.’ Eventually they all came up to that fence” and even ate out of people’s hands.
“It was a fun experience,” said teen volunteer Bryson Broadnax, a NSBE member. “I think that feeding the cows was very entertaining, and I would gladly do it again.”
That was the fun ending to what had turned out to be Grace Network’s most successful Pumpkin Patch fundraiser ever.
High sales
This year’s annual pumpkin sale “went absolutely famously,” Hinchcliff said. “I tell you what, we were excited. The profits will be the best ever we had in all the years … we probably netted over $5,000.”
That’s a big jump from the first Pumpkin Patch in 2007, which raised $4,000 – half in pumpkin sales, and the rest from a matching donation from Thrivent for Lutheran.
She estimated that about 1,600 pumpkins were received, and only about 150 to 200 were left over. Those were the ones that were fed to the cows. Grace Network only paid for the pumpkins it sold, not the leftovers.
Pumpkins from Pumpkin Patch Fundraisers were sold on consignment, she said. The pumpkin company sends Grace Network an amount of pumpkins based off Grace’s previous sales.
The pumpkin providers set the prices, based on the diameter of pumpkins, she said, adding, “We sell as many as we can.”
The amount of money Grace Network can earn goes up the more they sell: The local charity gets 25% of proceeds for sales up to $5,000 and 33% percent of proceeds for sales over $9,001, she said.
Having gross sales this year of around $14,000 led to the 33% profit rate, she said.
The process
Each year, the Pumpkin Patch gets its start from the efforts of a coordinator who “reaches out to the community on different levels,” including lining up volunteers for each of the day it’s open, Hinchcliff said. This year, a new Grace volunteer, Sandy Teague, “took the reins and ran with it.”
It takes a lot of manpower to staff the patch – this year, from Sept. 25 through Oct. 31 – but many groups volunteer regularly, including Girl Scout troops, several churches and the NSBE chapter, Hinchcliff said.
“Coy Frith is a big help to us,” Hinchcliff said. Every year at the start, he uses his forklift to help unload pumpkins from the delivery truck.
“At the end he takes leftovers to his farm to feed to the cows. Cows love pumpkins. I didn’t know that until a few years ago. He said, ‘Are you kidding me? They come running for them. They love those things.’”
This year the Pumpkin Patch had a new feature: Photographer Tanya McBride spent a day taking family portraits at the patch, which always been a popular place for pictures.
Those photo packages cost $30, Hinchcliff said, and McBride donated $10 from every package to Grace Network.
“I was able to give a $100 donation to Grace Network,” McBride said.
Other than that, “we didn’t do anything different than we do every year,” Hinchliff said. “It’s just a fun thing to do for the community. This year more than ever, people just needed a diversion from all of the political and the COVID and everything that’s just been happening this year. People were just weary, and to be able to go out and be surrounded by pumpkins and cheerfulness and the beautiful colors of the tress and the fall was the pleasure pill everybody needed.”
The Pumpkin Patch “is something fun for the family – the colors, the scenery,” McBride said.
What’s next?
There was a spot of bad luck: A new tent, which cost $180 and was assumed would last for many, many years, was destroyed in a storm’s heavy winds during the last few days the patch was opened.
It was too big and heavy for volunteers to get into a trash Dumpster, Hinchcliff said, so men from the Community Dream Center down Starling Avenue broke it down, folded it and got it into the trash bin.
Next for Grace Network might be its annual toy drive with the Martinsville Speedway. Normally, that event is on the first Saturday in December at the Speedway, where people can drive a lap around the track at the cost of $20 or the donation of a toy, to be donated to local children in need.
Hinchliff said it hasn’t been determined yet how, if at all, the pandemic would affect that event, but she is “sure we can figure it out.”
The Speedway also is an important partner each July with its Celebration event. Admission is canned goods that are given to stock Grace Network’s shelves, but that event didn't happen this year because of the pandemic.
Throughout the year, Grace Network is supported by its 125 member churches, the Community Foundation, United Way and various grants, she said.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com
