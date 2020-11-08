WATCH NOW: Grace Network Pumpkin Patch had the best yet -- for people and for otherwise

This year’s annual pumpkin sale “went absolutely famously,” Hinchcliff said. “I tell you what, we were excited. The profits will be the best ever we had in all the years … we probably netted over $5,000.”

That’s a big jump from the first Pumpkin Patch in 2007, which raised $4,000 – half in pumpkin sales, and the rest from a matching donation from Thrivent for Lutheran.

She estimated that about 1,600 pumpkins were received, and only about 150 to 200 were left over. Those were the ones that were fed to the cows. Grace Network only paid for the pumpkins it sold, not the leftovers.

Pumpkins from Pumpkin Patch Fundraisers were sold on consignment, she said. The pumpkin company sends Grace Network an amount of pumpkins based off Grace’s previous sales.

The pumpkin providers set the prices, based on the diameter of pumpkins, she said, adding, “We sell as many as we can.”

The amount of money Grace Network can earn goes up the more they sell: The local charity gets 25% of proceeds for sales up to $5,000 and 33% percent of proceeds for sales over $9,001, she said.

Having gross sales this year of around $14,000 led to the 33% profit rate, she said.

The process