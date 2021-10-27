WATCH NOW: Ground has broken on a new state park in Henry County

"The river corridor for their park has been expanded, and they have a new master plan and they are continuing to add to it. So this is ongoing, and it's just two miles down from us," Williams said.

The Dan River Basin Association (DRBA) first proposed the Mayo River State Park in Virginia in 2006 and has invested time and energy into the project including field investigation, identifying property owners in the study area, leading river evaluations and sharing information about the area's historic and natural resources.

Future plans include river access for paddling and fishing, camping areas and facilities for nature study.

Initial funding for the project was made possible by the Eco Ambassador Council (EAC), a group of businesses committed to projects like the Mayo River State Park. Current members include Blair Construction, Carter Bank & Trust, Clark Gas & Oil, Frith Construction, The Lester Group, Hooker Furniture and Jones and DeShon Orthodontics.

The new park is located in the Horsepasture District of Henry County and has been a pet project of the district's longtime supervisor Debra Buchanan.