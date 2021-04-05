WATCH NOW:: Harvest Youth Board looking to give some students a foundation for the future

Applications to apply for grants can be found at TheHarvestFoundation.org under “How to Apply.”

Normally, the Thanksgiving Eve dinner serves around 3,000 meals at Martinsville High School. This past Thanksgiving, because of the pandemic protection restrictions, the youth board gave away food boxes drive-in style at the Henry County Food Pantry in Bassett.

Each box had food, including a frozen rotisserie chicken, cranberry sauce and canned vegetables, with enough food to serve four. Through the distribution change, “we were able to increase the number of available meals to 4,200,” Gardner said.

The Senior Dinner is usually held in August at Chatmoss Country Club, he said. It’s a time to say good-bye to the outgoing seniors on the board and welcome the incoming members, as well as meet with the Harvest Foundation staff and board.

To select potential members, the youth board members look at candidates’ “involvement in other activities, past volunteer experience, academics, letters of recommendation – but when it gets down to it, all that really matters is that they want to make this community a better place,” Will said.