WATCH NOW:: Harvest Youth Board looking to give some students a foundation for the future

The application period is open now for an organization that allows teenagers to make big decisions on programs that impact the community.
The Harvest Youth Board will have five openings for high school sophomores and freshmen. The deadline for applications for the program is Thursday.
The Harvest Youth Board is sort of the little sister of The Harvest Foundation. The foundation gives the Youth Board a $60,000 yearly budget. The Youth Board takes it from there, acting independently to decide to which organizations and projects to award the grants.
Its advisors are Harvest Foundation Grants Administrator Stacey Peters and Program Officer India Brown.
The Youth Board was founded in 2014 to give leadership opportunities to local high schoolers and get them involved in the community, said Youth Board President Will Gardner.
Current members are Gardner, who attends Magna Vista High School; vice chair Finley Underwood of MVHS; secretary Madison Ross of Bassett High School; treasurer Matthew Wells of BHS; Communications Committee chair Corey Brandon of MVHS; chair of the Special Events Committee Anne Catherine Harris of BHS; Grants Committee chair Taylor Jo Gary of BHS; and Olivia Keller and Savannah Brown of MHS; Caleb Jenkins and Jaydon Carter of MVHS; Piper Dalton of BHS; and Cristiano Di’Maro of Carlisle School.
The board is for students of Martinsville and Henry County schools, Carlisle School and home-schoolers who live within those schools’ areas. The board aims to have at least one student from each school, including home school.
The board meets once a month. Its big yearly events include holding the W. Dan Prince Thanksgiving Eve dinner and a senior dinner.
During its monthly meeting, the group reviews grant application and decides to which organizations to award grants, which can be up to $5,000.
That’s done following the bylaws and budget the Youth Board sets, Gardner said, and the group will go to the Harvest Foundation for final approval.
Those meetings usually last about two hours, Brown said, and the members also meet for their committee meetings at least once a month.
Three types of grants are available overall, Peters said. The Harvest Foundation offers a General Response Grant for large projects and a Pick Up The Pace! Grant with a maximum of $15,000. The Youth Board Grant is for projects that focus on children and teenagers and has a maximum amount of $5,000.
Grants given out so far this year are:
- Fraternal Order of Police PH Lodge # 73, Cops for Kids.
- United Way of Henry County & Martinsville, Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
- Henry County Food Pantry, Thanksgiving Eve Meal Box Distribution.
- Henry-Martinsville DSS, Recreational Visitation (a playground for parents and children who are under supervised visits).
- Motorsports Charities, Inc., Speediatrics Fun Day Festival & Programming in Martinsville.
Applications to apply for grants can be found at TheHarvestFoundation.org under “How to Apply.”
Normally, the Thanksgiving Eve dinner serves around 3,000 meals at Martinsville High School. This past Thanksgiving, because of the pandemic protection restrictions, the youth board gave away food boxes drive-in style at the Henry County Food Pantry in Bassett.
Each box had food, including a frozen rotisserie chicken, cranberry sauce and canned vegetables, with enough food to serve four. Through the distribution change, “we were able to increase the number of available meals to 4,200,” Gardner said.
The Senior Dinner is usually held in August at Chatmoss Country Club, he said. It’s a time to say good-bye to the outgoing seniors on the board and welcome the incoming members, as well as meet with the Harvest Foundation staff and board.
To select potential members, the youth board members look at candidates’ “involvement in other activities, past volunteer experience, academics, letters of recommendation – but when it gets down to it, all that really matters is that they want to make this community a better place,” Will said.
If a candidate is shy about public speaking skills, he said, don’t worry – “The board is here to help kids grow.”
The deadline to submit applications is Thursday. During their April 10 board meeting the Youth Board members will narrow down that group of applications to applicants to call in for interviews. The new members will be selected during the board’s May 8 meeting.
Members serve until high school graduation.
Applications are at TheHarvestFoundation.org under “Youth Board” and then “apply to the board.”
Youth Board members “are all very much involved in a lot of extracurricular activities, and they are very dedicated to the community, making decisions on what they do,” she said.
Being part of the Youth Board gives teenagers leadership skills and a role in the community, Peters said.
“It’s completely student-led,” Brown said. “Stacy and I are the advisers. They’re kids” making adult decisions, but also learning with the guidance of experts.
