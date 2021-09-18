WATCH NOW: HCPR Director Roger Adams has added parks, river access, marina -- and now a fair

He taught school and coached baseball in Virginia Beach, then ran athletics programs and facility management in Roanoke before coming to Henry County.

When he arrived in 1999, there were seven parks: the traditional parks of Jack Dalton, Jaycee, Jordan Creek and Fisher Farm, along with the ballfields of Samuel H. Hairston and the Ruritan Clubs of Mount Olivet, Horsepasture and Sanville.

The parks “needed a lot of updating,” he said, so the department remodeled restrooms, added lights, put new roofs on structures and remade the parks.

Then new parks started coming.

Expansion period

The first two were Doe Run Park, which came from the old DuPoint, and Fieldale Park, which came from Fieldcrest Cannon. They ended up being the two most used parts in the county, he said.

Fieldale Park has a picnic shelter, cooking grills, playground and ballpark. Doe Run Park has 2½ miles of hiking trails, a creek and wildlife. “You’re essentially in the city, but when you get in the park on trails, you feel like you’re ways away in nature,” he said.