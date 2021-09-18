WATCH NOW: HCPR Director Roger Adams has added parks, river access, marina -- and now a fair

When Roger Adams came on as director of Henry County Parks & Recreation, he brought with him his love of outdoor activities.
“When I was hired, I was told that we need to remodel our parks and make repairs,” he said. However, the improvements have gone far beyond that.
During his 22 years here, he has led the increase of county parks to 27 from seven; added blueway sites along the Smith River; and overseen the construction and operation of the marina and the Dick & Willie Trail.
And now he’s on something else entirely new for the county, at least in recent memory: a county fair. The Henry County Fair will run Wednesday through Saturday at the Martinsville Speedway.
He always has had a fair on his mind, he said, and in the summer of 2019, Henry County Supervisor “Joe Bryant called me and asked if I wanted to” do it.
A fair committee was comprised of Julie Lacy, Lloyd Barber, W.C. Fowlkes, Melanie Barrow, Tim Hall, Monica Hatchett, Joanie Petty, Daniel Reynolds, Roy Hall, Joe Bryant, Barry Jarrett, Vicky Branch, Matt Tatum, Mervin Brown and Tammy Bowles.
Adams spent that fall going “to a lot of fairs around us,” and he attended the Virginia Association of Fairs convention in the winter. That spring, he started signing acts for the first Henry County Fair.
The Martinsville Speedway donated space for the fair, and Cole Shows Amusement Co. was contracted to provide the rides and games. The Great Lakes Timber Show, “an old-fashioned fairground attraction,” will perform logging methods used in the 1800s, and Circus Shane will do circus tricks.
Infinity Acres will have a petting zoo and animals including a camel. The Andy Burnette Trio with Jake Earles will perform on stage.
Virginia Cooperative Extension Agents will judge entries in the agricultural and crafts exhibit.
The “large fair” will have “something different every night,” including fireworks on Friday. On Saturday, the speedway will host the Late Model Stock Car Race.
All of this was put together by Adams and his crew.
Building a fair from scratch involves not only the big plans, but also “100 little things,” such as building a website, working social media, getting a credit card system and building portable ticket booths.
“The time went by quickly,” Adams said. “We’ll be ready come Sept. 22.”
Given the resurgence of the pandemic, there will be “certain sanitary procedures in place,” he said.
“I’ve always loved going to fairs,” Adams said. “It’s a fun event for the community, and an inexpensive way for families to have a good time.”
A life around sports
Adams grew up around his father’s career as a major-league baseball trainer; in fact, his parents met while both were working in a Florida training camp for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
“I’ve always liked sports,” he said. “There are so many benefits of recreation,” such as good health, social skills, stress reduction and lowering blood pressure.
In addition, he said, he enjoys planning special events and seeing “things to fruition” – big aspects of leading a parks and recreation department that serves a county of 51,000.
At Liberty University he studied sports management, and then he got a master’s degree in athletic administration at the University of Arkansas.
He taught school and coached baseball in Virginia Beach, then ran athletics programs and facility management in Roanoke before coming to Henry County.
When he arrived in 1999, there were seven parks: the traditional parks of Jack Dalton, Jaycee, Jordan Creek and Fisher Farm, along with the ballfields of Samuel H. Hairston and the Ruritan Clubs of Mount Olivet, Horsepasture and Sanville.
The parks “needed a lot of updating,” he said, so the department remodeled restrooms, added lights, put new roofs on structures and remade the parks.
Then new parks started coming.
Expansion period
The first two were Doe Run Park, which came from the old DuPoint, and Fieldale Park, which came from Fieldcrest Cannon. They ended up being the two most used parts in the county, he said.
Fieldale Park has a picnic shelter, cooking grills, playground and ballpark. Doe Run Park has 2½ miles of hiking trails, a creek and wildlife. “You’re essentially in the city, but when you get in the park on trails, you feel like you’re ways away in nature,” he said.
The Dick & Willie Trail got its start in 2009. Much of it is along abandoned rail lines, following a national movement in “the last 30 years, as greenways became more popular. Greenways can be built anywhere,” but old rail lines are easy because they already cut a route, making it “somewhat easier to acquire a trail.”
Other parks are Gravely Park; Blackberry Park, behind the Bassett Library; and the Fieldale Walking Trail.
There are nine access points along the Smith River, with signs showing locations and distances: at Bassett, Great Road, Fieldale, Doe Run, South Martinsville, Frith Drive, the Smith River Sports Complex, Marrowbone and Mitchell Bridge.
The Philpott Marina & Campground opened in 2014. It entered a new factor into the equation: creating, then running, a convenience store. Tasks include the design, creating an operations manual for employees and ordering merchandise. Ten employees work there.
The marina has 58 boat slips, which rent for $1,200 a year. The campground has 10 spots to rent as a group, such as for churches or families. Each space has water, sewer and electricity and the use of two boat slips.
A recent addition was Laurel Mountain Preserve, on land owned and donated by David Jones for county easement, borders the Smith River and has trails.
In 2020, the department took over the former Collinsville YMCA to create the Henry County Recreation Center, the department’s its first dedicated space to run programs. An off-lease dog park is being built behind it; the old pool was filled in. The Y leases space in the building for a day care.
Athletics and programs
Throughout all that work improving old parks and creating new ones, “in the meantime I’m still running athletics,” he said.
Daniel Reynolds is the deputy director, overseeing athletics and programs, and Ashley Monday is the director of Senior Services.
“Seniors are staying healthier for longer, so there are more active programs for seniors than there were 20 years ago,” he said.
The department offers both traditional sports and activities and it stays abreast of national trends, occasionally offering something that is popular in other areas or requested. “Now there’s some crazy ones like foot-golf, adult dodge ball and Pokémon Go,” he said.
Modern times have brought a change in program times: “Folks seem to like programs that are not a whole week long,” so now they run for fewer days than they used to; and leagues that used to run for months at a time now are on a shorter time span.
Seasonal recreation projects activities include Movies in the Park each summer and holiday activities for kids and seniors. Outdoor activities for children include The Creep Crawl (skimming water for insects to examine), rocket-building, canoes, archery and fishing.
Meanwhile, as the parks system has grown, the public demand for outdoor recreation “has just soared over the last 20 years,” he said. Recreation on the Smith River has grown substantially as well.
The amenities are good not only for individuals, he said, but also in attracting companies and other investments to the area, because they provide value to employees.
Coming up
Although he has a cheerful, sunny corner office in the Henry County Administration Building, much of Adams' work is spent outdoors, and evenings and weekends, when the activities are happening. The department has 11 full-time employees and “a lot of part-time,” who have roles such as senior program drivers, youth officials, marina employees and various instructors.
The recreation areas continue to grow. The two sections of the Dick & Willie Trail soon will be connected, to create a total trail length of 10 1/1 miles. Bids are out now for the segment that will join Mulberry Creek to Spruce Street.
In October, there’s something new, a Halloween Hayride that will be in Jack Dalton Park, and something classic, the Great Goblin Gallop, which was the first road race offered in the area now is in its 24th year.
Rogers and his wife, Kristie Rogers, live in Stanleytown with their miniature schnauzer, Skipper. They are members of Stone Memorial Christian Church, and he was involved with the Collinsville Jaycees when they were active.
Recreation isn’t just Adams’ job, it’s his lifestyle. He runs half-marathons, hikes, bikes, kayaks and he enjoys traveling to new places, as well as watching movies and TV, he said.
