WATCH NOW: 'He was my middle-of-the-night buddy.'

Judah Strickland’s father, Landon Spradlin, was her closest friend.
What she misses most about about Spradlin — a 66-year-old traveling minister and musician from Gretna who, on March 25, 2020, was the first resident of the area reported to have died from COVID-19 — are long, the late-night telephone conversations.
“He was my middle-of-the-night buddy,” Strickland, who lives in Gretna, said during a telephone interview Thursday morning. “He had a hard time going to sleep and so did I. I could call him. That has been the hardest thing for me. I can’t call him in the middle of the night anymore.”
They would talk on the phone at one or two in the morning about a variety of topics.
“We talked about everything from politics to philosophy to theology,” said Strickland, 35. “My Dad was an extremely intelligent man who did his homework and he was very intuitive.”
Spradlin died of complications from COVID-19 and double pneumonia. He had been on a ventilator for more than a week at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord, N.C.
He and his wife had been in New Orleans when he started getting sick. On their way back to Gretna, on March 17, his condition worsened to the point where he hardly could breathe. So his wife, Jean Spradlin, took him to the hospital in Concord, where the test for COVID-19 came back positive the next day.
Traveling minister
Spradlin was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2016, led a number of non-traditional churches, including one in the 1990s that was located between two strip clubs in New Orleans and another for bikers in Texas that met at a bar. Jesse Spradlin, another of the couples’ daughters, described him a year ago as “a modern-day Apostle Paul” — the traveling evangelist who wrote half of the New Testament.
Spradlin had a soft spot for the downtrodden, a compassion for “broken people and folks that nobody else wanted,” Strickland said, adding that she learned how to love people from her father.
He also taught her a love of music, Strickland recalled.
“When I was 15, my Dad bought me a CD of Janis Joplin’s greatest hits,” she said.
All of his five children play at least one or two instruments, she said. But the most important thing he taught his family was how to love Jesus, she added.
“Our faith is truly what has brought us through this,” Strickland said. “Were it not for the hope we have in Jesus, I would not have made it through. If I didn’t have the belief that I will see him again, I would have been completely decimated.”
The vaccines
Although her sisters and her mother have also had COVID-19, Strickland said she is “not on the bandwagon” for getting vaccines and the measures that are being taken for the disease.
“There have been people who have died within 24 hours of getting it,” she said. “I will not be getting it. I have three small children. If something were to happen to me because of the vaccine ... I can’t put them in that position.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared the vaccines safe and effective.
Out of 109 million doses of vaccine administered in the U.S. from Dec. 14 through March 15, there were 1,913 reported deaths among people who received the COVID-19 vaccine — a rate of 0.0018%, according to the CDC.
Physicians with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the CDC review each report of death, and the CDC requests medical records to evaluate reports further, according to the CDC.
“A review of available clinical information including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records revealed no evidence that vaccination contributed to patient deaths,” the CDC states on its website. “CDC and FDA will continue to investigate reports of adverse events, including deaths, reported to [the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System].”
Of the push to vaccinate as many people as possible against COVID-19, Strickland said, “While I applaud our government’s efforts and intentions, we as individuals should exercise caution when it comes to something like this.”
However, “there are many people who are at a much higher risk for COVID than I, and some of these vaccines are putting folks’ minds at ease.”
Each person has to make his or her own decision based on personal convictions, she said.
As for allergic reactions to the vaccine, about 2 to 5 people per 1 million vaccinated in the U.S. have had anaphylaxis after getting the shot, according to the CDC.
“This kind of allergic reaction almost always occurs within 30 minutes after vaccination,” according to the CDC’s web site. “Fortunately, vaccination providers have medicines available to effectively and immediately treat patients who experience anaphylaxis following vaccination.”
As for Landon Spradlin, Strickland believes her father should be remembered not for how he died but how he lived.
“The whole point is not to focus on my father’s death, it’s to focus on his life and what he did with it,” she said.
