WATCH NOW: Healthcare worker shortage is the "second pandemic"

"Decisions were made because of the limited resources that were available to stop elective or non-urgent surgery, so effective Thursday we were able to resume our elective or non-urgent surgery back to the hospital," Larson said. "There were seven days that we were not able to provide for those cases and we have been able to reschedule those and get them back in the hospital."

New River Health District Health Director Noelle Bissell, in a virtual COVID briefing via Zoom Monday afternoon, said the entire state is still at a high transmission level, but is also in decline.

We expect this to be the "last large surge of the Delta variant," said Bissell, "but we don't expect COVID to go away."

Bissell said the CDC will meet on Wednesday to discuss the authorization of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for use as booster shots, and the FDA will discuss the mixing of those vaccinations.

"People are engaging in more travel, and companies are asking more employees to come back to work," Bissell said. "Boosters will not be required to be qualified as fully vaccinated."

Larson offered his own experience with the additional dosage provided by the booster shot.