WATCH NOW: Healthcare worker shortage is the "second pandemic"

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has recorded two new deaths in Henry County due to COVID-19 since Friday and one in Martinsville, but health officials say there is a new pandemic with which the district must manage.
"I read recently that there's over 500,000 healthcare workers who have exited their work since the beginning of this year so it's been impactful," said President and CEO of Sovah Health - Danville Alan Larson on Friday. "We appreciate the staff who is here and work hard and we appreciate your patience as we are reduced in our staffing because of this second pandemic: this workforce shortage we're all dealing with."
As of Friday, Sovah Health in Martinsville and Danville had more than 40 COVID-19 positive hospitalizations at both campuses, with 93% of those in unvaccinated people.
"The data continues to show that the vaccine is effective in preventing severe impact to patients who have COVID," said Larson. "You may still be tested positive for COVID after being vaccinated, but the likelihood of being hospitalized or the likelihood of death after being vaccinated reduces significantly.
"So again, we encourage you, if you have not yet been vaccinated, to do so not only for yourself, but also for the community."
In the online briefing Friday, Larson also said that resources continue to be stressed, making it difficult to manage patients unrelated to COVID-19, but despite the obstacles, progress toward normalcy is being made.
"Decisions were made because of the limited resources that were available to stop elective or non-urgent surgery, so effective Thursday we were able to resume our elective or non-urgent surgery back to the hospital," Larson said. "There were seven days that we were not able to provide for those cases and we have been able to reschedule those and get them back in the hospital."
New River Health District Health Director Noelle Bissell, in a virtual COVID briefing via Zoom Monday afternoon, said the entire state is still at a high transmission level, but is also in decline.
We expect this to be the "last large surge of the Delta variant," said Bissell, "but we don't expect COVID to go away."
Bissell said the CDC will meet on Wednesday to discuss the authorization of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for use as booster shots, and the FDA will discuss the mixing of those vaccinations.
"People are engaging in more travel, and companies are asking more employees to come back to work," Bissell said. "Boosters will not be required to be qualified as fully vaccinated."
Larson offered his own experience with the additional dosage provided by the booster shot.
"I was recently able to get by booster," said Larson. "I had a little bit of pain in my arm at the injection site, but for me I did not have any fever or body aches or chills, just a little bit of pain at the injection site for less than 24 hours.
"The most common adverse reaction has been fatigue and headache, and some people have had fever and chills."
The VDH reported 907,882 COVID-19 cases in the state as of Monday, an increase of 3,944 since Friday, resulting in 95 new deaths over the weekend for a total of 13,486 since the pandemic began.
The West Piedmont Health District is comprised of Martinsville and the counties of Henry, Franklin and Patrick. Henry County leads the district in death due to COVID-19 with 149, followed by Franklin County with 98, Martinsville at 88 and Patrick County with 55.
Henry County has had 428 hospitalizations due to COVID-19, followed by Franklin County with 245, Martinsville at 183 and Patrick County with 131.
Since Friday, the VDH has reported 42 new cases in Henry County with 6,200 total. Franklin County has also had 42 news cases over the same period with 5,882 total, Martinsville had had seven new cases with 2,006 total, and Patrick County is recorded with 13 news cases and 1,980 total.
In the district there have been 390 deaths and 16,158 cases due to COVID-19.
The district continues to trail the state in vaccinations. While 62% of the state's population is now fully vaccinated, Martinsville rate is at 51%, Henry and Franklin counties are at 44% and Patrick County with 37%.
"If you had the COVID-19 virus and recovered, you should still get the vaccination," said Larson. "The COVID virus itself does not produce enough antibodies to be able to protect you against the possibility of getting sick with the virus, so if you have tested positive for COVID we still encourage you to get vaccinated.
"Speak with your provider first to confirm that you're appropriate around the timing, but the recommendations are for short, please be vaccinated even if you've had COVID."
The northern most counties of Virginia, Loudon and Fairfax, are the only areas in the state that have improved from a high transmission rate to the next lower category of "substantial," while the northern most cities of Manassas Park, Fairfax City and Winchester have declined to "moderate."
"Virginia has tied with Maryland, Massachusetts and Nebraska for first-place in national preparedness," said Bissell. "With holiday plans upon us, we don't want to see an uptick [in COVID-19 numbers]."
Bissell said outdoor Halloween plans are encouraged, but caution should be used when considering carpooling and indoor parties.
"Enjoy the outdoor beauty and fresh air," Bissell said. "It's safer and healthier all around."
As if the pandemic is not enough for the public to keep in mind, Bissell also pointed to flu season coming up.