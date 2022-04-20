WATCH NOW: Henry County budget includes raises and meals tax increase

Henry County Administrator Tim Hall presented a new budget Tuesday evening that includes raises for county and school employees and bumps up the meals tax from four to six percent.

Hall, who will retire in June, proposed the FY 2022-23 budget that begins July 1 with the assumption that any financial responsibilities by the County resulting from Martinsville reverting from a city to a town within Henry County will not occur in the next 12 months.

“Reversion continues, there was legislation signed by the governor effective July 1 and I don’t know where this will end,” said Hall. “It’s an educated opinion that there will be no financial consequence in the next 12 months, but I think it will eventually happen if the City wants it.”

Hall breezed through a proposal that calls for a $189,921,961 budget that is 13.1 percent greater than the current-year budget and said most of the increase was due to a nearly $12 million increase in the school budget.

“It’s a hard budget with hard choices,” said Hall. “When we started budget work in January we were $13 million out of balance.”

But Hall said the County experienced $3 million in growth despite the COVID pandemic, realized another unexpected $3 million from the Compensation Board Funds for Constitutional Offices and with “recommended cuts and strategic use of our ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act] money it allowed us to present a balanced budget as required.”

The proposal includes no real estate or personal property tax increases, but does suggest the meals tax be raised from four percent to six percent.

“Even with the increase, our meals tax will still be cheaper than surrounding localities,” said Hall. “The General Assembly may soon take this option away, increasing the need to move forward with it. This is a user tax; people coming from out of town pay it; you can choose to pay it and it will generate about $1.2 to $1.3 million a year in new revenue.”

By comparison, Martinsville’s meals tax is maxed at seven percent, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties are at six percent, Danville is at 6.5 percent, but Patrick County remains at four percent.

“The meals tax is the only tax increase we are recommending, but there is no revenue stream for reversion.”

Hall reminded the Board that they have been told the increased cost to Henry County, if reversion were to occur, has been estimated to cost as much as “eight cents on real estate,” which is equal to a nearly 15 percent increase in real estate taxes.

The proposed budget includes a six percent pay increase to County employees, a 10 percent increase in pay for bus drivers and aides, a seven percent increase to school administrators pay and the addition of 24 new school positions to assist with regular and special education.

“The school budget requested a $947,842 increase in local money for a total of $20,231,619,” said Hall. “We are recommending a local contribution of $18,712,619, which is less than the local funding of $19,373,777 in the current fiscal year. We are only required to provide $15,951,224 in local funding.”

Hall pointed out that Henry County Schools will receive about $30 million in ARPA funds and the reduction in local funding for facilities “will be backfilled” with COVID relief money.

“There will be an outcry from some, but we are recommending full operational funding, and backfilling is available,” said Hall. “The Commonwealth’s Local Composite Index [LCI] indicates we are paying more for education than we can afford.”

Hall said the LCI for Henry County Schools was .2179, while Martinsville City Schools had an LCI of .2223.

“That means the Commonwealth believes the City has a greater ability to pay for education than Henry County,” Hall said. “This contradicts the reversion themed argument that the City can’t afford to educate its students any longer.”

A chart in the Henry County budget workbook presented to board members provided more detail, noting the 2022-24 composite index of local ability to pay was based on the year 2019. By comparison, Patrick and Pittsylvania counties had identical rates and were above both Martinsville and Henry County at .2511. Danville is even higher at .2524.

In summary, Hall said that raises were critical to hiring unfilled positions and retaining those already on the payroll.

“We are proposing a six percent pay raise for employees and that’s still less than our current 8.5 percent inflation,” said Hall. “We are losing people at a phenomenal rate. In 2021 we lost 19 people to retirement or a better opportunity.”

Hall noted that in the time he has worked for Henry County he has worked for 18 different supervisors.

“It’s been a true honor,” said Hall. “We get paid to be here, but you work and then you come and do this. I appreciate your faith in me. We’ve always worked together. It’s been an honor, and I am humbled for you allowing me to do this.”

Board members complimented Hall on his job with the budget and for his service to the County.

The Board of Supervisors may make any changes they deem necessary to the proposed budget before approving it, and a public hearing on the school and county budgets has been set for May 9 at 7 p.m.

The Board is slated to adopt the budgets on May 24 and then appropriate them on June 28.

The budget, in its entirety, can be viewed in the County Administrator’s Office at 3300 Kings Mountain Road and is also available online at www.henrycountyva.gov.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.