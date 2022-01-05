WATCH NOW: Henry County files for judgement against city over reversion agreement

The Henry County Board of Supervisors is asking the Henry County Circuit Court for a judgement to stop the City of Martinsville from forcing the county to accept a Voluntary Settlement Agreement (VSA) regarding reversion.

Both the city and the county were on the verge of passing on to a three-judge panel Martinsville’s process of reverting from a city to a town when the Henry County Board of Supervisors voted to reject the agreement it already had signed. Now both sides are pursuing relief through the courts.

The contentions started on Dec. 10 when the Board of Supervisors rejected the VSA they had made with the city.

On Dec. 20, the city filed a Claim for Arbitration with The McCammon Group Ltd., claiming the VSA is legally binding.

“The City of Martinsville is attempting to use smokescreen theatrics to force the Henry County Board of Supervisors into entering an agreement that the residents of the city and county do not agree with,” said Henry County Board Chair Jim Adams in a statement released Wednesday morning. “Though they cite previous votes on non-binding legal documents as their rationale for seeking arbitration, the city failed to mention the events that have followed those votes.”

A court judgement in favor of the county would “put a halt to the city’s bid to use a third-party, private arbitrator to rule on a matter where it lacks both jurisdiction and authority,” a release from the county stated. “Martinsville is attempting to have an arbitrator force the county to vote in favor of the agreement.”

Henry County Attorney George Lyle filed a stack of papers over an inch thick with the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office around 11:30 Wednesday morning and spoke with the Bulletin outside, in the courthouse parking lot.

“The Board of Supervisors negotiated and considered a settlement agreement with Martinsville and ultimately rejected the agreement,” said Lyle. “If Martinsville wants to pursue this, the matter of reversion and the future of our schools should be re-submitted to the Commission on Local Government (COLG) for further consideration in an open and public process. A private arbitrator should not decide this matter.”

The release from Henry County explains a four-step process must occur before a Voluntary Settlement Agreement becomes binding and enforceable as the city contends it is already:

First, both sides negotiate the agreement, and next, it is submitted to the COLG. The third step involves both localities adopting an ordinance approving the agreement and lastly, a special court would then affirm or deny the agreement.

“The Henry County Board of Supervisors never completed the third step in the process,” the release stated. “Before passing an ordinance that would impanel the special court, the county held its own public hearing where citizens voiced similar concerns noted by the COLG. Being swayed of these concerns, the Board of Supervisors voted to reject the VSA ordinance.”

The county’s position is that an agreement that was never submitted to the COLG or affirmed by a special court is neither binding nor enforceable.

“Through the declaratory judgement, the county intends to put a stop to the promulgation of this baseless claim,” the release stated. “The county will also continue to fight any effort by the city to compel Henry County into an agreement that runs contrary to the wishes of it constituents.”

Although Lyle filed the paperwork with the Henry County Circuit Court, he said he had no idea what judge might consider ruling on the request for declaratory judgement against the city, nor did he have any idea how long it might take before a ruling occurs.

In his statement, Adams said the Board of Supervisors don’t hold public hearing so they can “check a box” but so they can “actually hear from the public” and as a result, this time they “emerged with a different position than when they originally began.”

“To the residents of Martinsville and Henry County, know that we not only listened to you, but we heard you,” Adams said in his statement. “Henry County will continue to fight the city’s efforts to jam through this unenforceable agreement, not because the city is our enemy, but because it is the right thing to do.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

