WATCH NOW: Henry County is on a streak of COVID-19 deaths

Henry County has lost its fifth resident this week and its sixth this month to the surge of COVID-19 that a hospital official says is infecting ever younger people.

The county went a span of 92 days – from May 20 to Aug. 20 – without a death from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and now there have been 11 in the past 25 days.

That’s the 135th resident of the county to die since the pandemic began, and the West Piedmont Health District has had nine deaths recorded in the first 14 days of September.

We never know much about cases and victims, except that all data are tracked by residence, and we can deduce some basic information from shifts in data points.

Such changes tell us this victim was a Black man between the ages of 70 and 79. We don’t know if he had been hospitalized when he died.

This latest death was recorded by the Virginia Department of Health as of 5 p.m. Monday. But deaths are a lagging statistic because VDH does a diligent review of death certificates and other information before adding to its death toll. The death could've occurred weeks or even months ago.