WATCH NOW: Henry County, Martinsville continuing to help small businesses

Hall said the county had given Social Services $200,000 to pay delinquent accounts as they so determine and encouraged anyone needing help to reach out to that department.

Likewise, the city has provided money to the Grace Network for the purpose of paying up delinquent accounts as deemed to be qualified.

Meanwhile, Sovah Health-Martinsville Chief Nursing Officer Jackie Wilkerson said 40 patients were being treated across both Sovah Health campuses in Martinsville and Danville.

"I just got off a call with Danville, and it's pretty equal, we are split ... it's the same number [of cases] between each [hospital]."

Wilkerson assured the public the Martinsville facility had adequate supplies and capacity for meeting patient needs, but they have added some restrictions as the local numbers continue to rise.

"We are restricting visitation in inpatient units," Wilkerson said. "It went into effect on Friday."

Wilkerson said administrators do make exceptions, particularly for end-of-life patients, and she encouraged anyone needing hospital care to make sure they get the medical attention they need.

"It's safe to come," Wilkerson said. "Don't put off coming if you have a need."