WATCH NOW: Henry County, Martinsville continuing to help small businesses

Martinsville-area officials gathered Thursday afternoon for what has become a mostly weekly virtual community briefing about issues surrounding COVID-19.
Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said the county had received over 80 applications for its small business grant program and encouraged small businesses in Henry County to apply before the Aug. 31 deadline or the allocated $250,000 runs out.
"We have gone through half of the money ... it's a great program - you answer a few simple questions and meet a few simple benchmarks," he said.
City Manager Leon Towarnicki said the city's program that is similar to the county's has gone through 140 applications and granted $405,000.
Both localities have received another round of CARES Act money. The amount received is based on population, with the city receiving another $1.1 million and the county getting more than $4 million for a second time. The money has to be spent by the end of the year on issues that relate directly to the pandemic.
"We may extend our grant program another couple of months with some extra conditions," Towarnicki said.
Both Hall and Towarnicki said the Public Service Authority in the county and the City Utility Department would be following the State Corporation Commission's allowance for disconnection of service for customers who were delinquent.
Hall said the county had given Social Services $200,000 to pay delinquent accounts as they so determine and encouraged anyone needing help to reach out to that department.
Likewise, the city has provided money to the Grace Network for the purpose of paying up delinquent accounts as deemed to be qualified.
Meanwhile, Sovah Health-Martinsville Chief Nursing Officer Jackie Wilkerson said 40 patients were being treated across both Sovah Health campuses in Martinsville and Danville.
"I just got off a call with Danville, and it's pretty equal, we are split ... it's the same number [of cases] between each [hospital]."
Wilkerson assured the public the Martinsville facility had adequate supplies and capacity for meeting patient needs, but they have added some restrictions as the local numbers continue to rise.
"We are restricting visitation in inpatient units," Wilkerson said. "It went into effect on Friday."
Wilkerson said administrators do make exceptions, particularly for end-of-life patients, and she encouraged anyone needing hospital care to make sure they get the medical attention they need.
"It's safe to come," Wilkerson said. "Don't put off coming if you have a need."
West Piedmont Health District spokesperson Nancy Bell said there had been 543 positive cases of COVID-19 in Henry County, and 184 in Martinsville.
Also, the CDC has relaxed a guideline that required a person who had tested positive for COVID-19 to produce a negative test first before coming out of isolation.
"The are not recommending that now," she said. "Now it's at least 10 days that have passed since the symptom onset."
Bell said the Health Department has partnered with the Alcohol Beverage Control Authority, who use special agents to enforce ABC laws in the state. Before this arrangement, Bell said, her department had "no teeth" to enforce COVID-19 laws it had been tasked to investigate.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
