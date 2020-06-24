WATCH NOW: Henry County sees a spike in need and costs for foster care and service for at-risk youth

Then, in the upcoming 2020-21 county budget that goes into effect July 1, local CSA program costs are expected to double to slightly more than $2 million.

Amy Rice, director of the Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services, explained to the board on Tuesday that escalating costs are a statewide problem. Virginia’s CSA budget has increased by $36 million in two years.

The good news is that Henry County spends millions of dollars less on these services than some neighboring localities, Rice said. Still, the increase places yet another demand on a budget that is already strained because of COVID-19.

“We are seeing younger children with more significant needs, so we are serving them longer,” Rice told the board.

These needs may stem from mental health issues, substance abuse, and/or abuse or neglect in the home. Without intervention, youth who are considered “at risk” are more likely to drop out of school or become involved in criminal activity in adulthood, she said.

Unfortunately, she said, it’s hard to predict what kind of numbers CSA will see in the future.

“There is no way to know what types of needs we’ll see from the children. I realize how difficult that is from a budget perspective,” Rice said.