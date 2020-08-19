WATCH NOW: Henry, Patrick counties account for half of state's one-day COVID-19 deaths

Half of the COVID-19 deaths recorded in Virginia on Wednesday came from this area.
The West Piedmont Health District – Martinsville and the counties of Patrick, Henry and Franklin – reported seven deaths from COVID-19: four of Henry County residents, and three of Patrick County residents.
That makes 25 total deaths since March in the district.
Although it is known that many of the area’s total COVID-19 deaths have come from long-term care facilities, exact numbers are not known.
Two facilities report a large number of cases and deaths from the virus.
Stanleytown Health and Rehab has had 54 patients test positive for the coronavirus, Administrator Kennedy Flynn said.
“We are saddened to share that we have had nine patients pass away who previously tested positive for COVID-19," Flynn wrote in an email. "The threat this invisible virus poses cannot be overstated, and we continue to mourn with their families.”
Twenty-nine Stanleytown patients have recovered from the coronavirus, and 16 patients still are testing positive with the coronavirus, she wrote.
In addition, “Cumulatively, a total of 25 staff members have tested positive from our center, but only 11 are currently positive,” she said.
At Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab Center in Martinsville, where on Tuesday an outbreak was reported, one patient has died from COVID-19, said Robert McClintic, CEO of Kissito Healthcare, Mulberry
The administrator of Martinsville Health and Rehab (former Golden Living Center) said that facility has not had any positive cases among residents. A facility-wide test was given in June, with no positive cases, he said, and tests have been given individually to residents who show the symptoms that are common with COVID-19.
Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Stuart, which had a recent outbreak of dozens of cases, did not respond to inquiries made on Monday and on Wednesday.
The latest available figures from Blue Ridge listed 42 residents and 13 staff members as having tested positive for the coronavirus, with two deaths.
When asked if the seven COVID deaths were from outbreaks at long-term care facilities, VDH District Epidemiologist Sharon Ortiz-Garcia replied by email, “Yes, these are associated with recent deaths reported and associated with LTCF (long-term care facilities) outbreaks and non-LTCF cases.”
Overall, the VDH reports as of Wednesday morning:
- Henry County: 699 cases, 75 hospitalizations and 13 deaths.
- Martinsville, 260 cases, 43 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.
- Patrick County: 186 cases, 40 hospitalizations and 8 deaths.
- Franklin County: 194 cases, 8 hospitalizations and 1 death.
Meanwhile Sovah Health issued its biweekly report on COVID-19 cases that showed as of Wednesday there were 20 patients in Martinsville being treated for COVID-19 and 15 in Danville, which is a slight decrease from the last report on Aug. 5.
CORRECTION: The administrator of Martinsville Health and Rehab (former Golden Living Center) said that facility has not had any positive cases among residents. An earlier version of this article said otherwise.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
