WATCH NOW: Henry, Patrick counties account for half of state's one-day COVID-19 deaths

Half of the COVID-19 deaths recorded in Virginia on Wednesday came from this area.

The West Piedmont Health District – Martinsville and the counties of Patrick, Henry and Franklin – reported seven deaths from COVID-19: four of Henry County residents, and three of Patrick County residents.

That makes 25 total deaths since March in the district.

Although it is known that many of the area’s total COVID-19 deaths have come from long-term care facilities, exact numbers are not known.

Two facilities report a large number of cases and deaths from the virus.

Stanleytown Health and Rehab has had 54 patients test positive for the coronavirus, Administrator Kennedy Flynn said.

“We are saddened to share that we have had nine patients pass away who previously tested positive for COVID-19," Flynn wrote in an email. "The threat this invisible virus poses cannot be overstated, and we continue to mourn with their families.”

Twenty-nine Stanleytown patients have recovered from the coronavirus, and 16 patients still are testing positive with the coronavirus, she wrote.