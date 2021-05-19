WATCH NOW: Her retirement dollars are going into scents

Retiree Carolyn Byrd doesn’t look like the type of person who would draw the attention of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Yet that agency's approval was a necessary part of getting an important piece of equipment for her lavender farm: a distiller.
Byrd owns Imagination Lavender Farm in Dyer’s Store. She laughed as she talked about having to get the approval of the ATF on a distiller, which normally is used in making liquor. She wanted it to extract essential oils from her flowers.
“I had to write a letter to the regional director and send them a picture of what I was going to order for them to approve” the purchase, she said.
Byrd created a lavender farm on her Dyer’s Store property after she retired in 2011 as dean of instructional support at Patrick Henry Community College.
She just had to do something, she said, because she’s not the type of person to be idle. In the beginning, she spent a couple of years in research. She visited lavender farms such as Beagle Ridge Herb Farm in Wytheville and Evergreen Lavender Farm in Appomattox – both of which she recommends people visit if they are in those areas.
“I needed to do lots of research,” she said. It also took the form of an online class from Michigan State University, she joined the U.S. Lavender Growers Association, and she met with representatives from Virginia Tech and the Department of Agriculture.
The first 25 lavender plants for her farm came four years ago from the annual plant sale staged by the Magna Vista High School Horticulture Department. She added plants gradually until she got to 800.
She said 100 of those plants were lost last year because of the excessive rain, but she recently planted another 100.
“Lavender doesn’t like a lot of rain,” Byrd said. To keep its roots from being waterlogged, lavender is planted in mounds, so water drains easily – or, better yet, on slopes. It does well in rocky or gravely soil.
It also is prone to fungus, which spreads and thrives in rainy weather. Lavender “needs a lot of warm and hot weather to grow,” she said.
Lavender grows best in soil that isn’t heavily fertilized, with a pH level of 6.7 to 7.3. Byrd had her soil analysis done by Clemson University, which “is known for its support of lavender farmers,” she said. “That’s the go-to place for lavender farmers.”
Virginia Tech is starting to develop more services for lavender farmers, she said, because the number of lavender farms in Virginia has been increasing.
There are two main types of lavender: English, which is short-stemmed and vibrantly colored, and French, which is long-stemmed.
She mostly grows the traditional purple lavender and recently started some plants of white lavender as well. She orders lavender from two suppliers, one in Wytheville and the other in Pennsylvania.
Fresh lavender flowers are needed to make essential oils. For dried lavender, used in bouquets, wreaths, sachets, potpourri and myriad other things, if the flowers are cut before they fully open, “it will keep its color for ages.”
Many lavender farmers go into beekeeping, Byrd said. Rather than work hives herself, she asked Tim Tilley, who then was president of the local beekeeping association. He set up several hives on her property.
“Last year it was amazing to see all the bees in the lavender,” she said. Among the products her shop sells is lavender honey.
The fragrant blossoms that are used in sachets, dried arrangements, soaps, cooking and more are just the beginning.
“My dream is to have an agritourism entity,” she said. Painter Jim McIntosh conducted a watercolor workshop there recently; plans for a yoga class are in the works; and “I hope to have an open-mic” event.
Byrd’s daughter, alcohol ink artist Melanie Helms, had a workshop on that art at the farm. Byrd’s husband is Wayne Byrd, and she credits him for being supportive and helpful with her lavender undertakings.
She converted her former horse barn into a shop with lavender products, jewelry and artwork. There’s also a large pavilion for events and a gazebo for gatherings.
All is set surrounded by wide open fields that themselves are surrounded on all sides by forests.
