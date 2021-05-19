WATCH NOW: Her retirement dollars are going into scents

Retiree Carolyn Byrd doesn’t look like the type of person who would draw the attention of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Yet that agency's approval was a necessary part of getting an important piece of equipment for her lavender farm: a distiller.

Byrd owns Imagination Lavender Farm in Dyer’s Store. She laughed as she talked about having to get the approval of the ATF on a distiller, which normally is used in making liquor. She wanted it to extract essential oils from her flowers.

“I had to write a letter to the regional director and send them a picture of what I was going to order for them to approve” the purchase, she said.

Byrd created a lavender farm on her Dyer’s Store property after she retired in 2011 as dean of instructional support at Patrick Henry Community College.

She just had to do something, she said, because she’s not the type of person to be idle. In the beginning, she spent a couple of years in research. She visited lavender farms such as Beagle Ridge Herb Farm in Wytheville and Evergreen Lavender Farm in Appomattox – both of which she recommends people visit if they are in those areas.