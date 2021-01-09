WATCH NOW: Here are some answers about vaccine rollout in the West Piedmont Health DIstrict

“By this weekend, we will have administered more than 1,500 vaccines across both communities,” the statement said. “The vaccinations have gone smoothly with only the side effects outlined by the manufactures."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Department of Health’s database showed Saturday that there had been 148,909 does of the 481,550 received had been administered. Only 6,848 people statewide have been fully vaccinated – which is a second shot in three weeks to provide the full power of the vaccine.

In the West Piedmont district some 1,441 vaccine doses have been distributed, VDH reported, with 760 of those in Franklin County, 618 in Henry County, 155 in Patrick County and 8 in Martinsville.

VDH says on its database that it has not mapped nearly 25,000 of its doses, and officials acknowledge that the database is not up to date, which means it would be more accurate to view the information as a snapshot.

Sovah said in its release that it expects this week to give the second dose of the vaccine to some of those 1,500.

As the hospital continues to work through what VDH calls Phase 1A, some health districts are beginning Phase 1B, which includes essential frontline workers, persons age 75 and older, people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelter and migrant labor camps.