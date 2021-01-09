WATCH NOW: Here are some answers about vaccine rollout in the West Piedmont Health DIstrict

With the number of new cases of COVID-19 growing by hundreds daily in the region, health care officials are being inundated with questions about how and when the vaccine will be available.
The Virginia Department of Health on Friday reported that 11 counties would begin what it calls Phase 1B of the vaccine distribution plan, but the number of people being vaccinated in the West Piedmont Health District continues to increase slowly in its first phase.
Nancy Bell, the spokesperson for the West Piedmont Health District, said the public is clamoring for information, calling employees of the district on personal phones and in any way possible to acquire the vaccine.
“We are getting so many calls about vaccines that it's become unmanageable,” Bell said in an email. “Everyone's cell phones, work phones, main lines. Folks are angry they can't get through.
“And there isn't much we can do about it.”
Sovah Health issued a statement on Friday that said it had distributed about 1,500 vaccine doses at its hospitals in Martinsville and Danville.
“We were given doses to distribute to people at highest risk of exposure to COVID-19: frontline health care providers and first responders,” the statement said.
The hospital since Dec. 15 has received about 5,000 of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines across both markets, which officials estimated was only about 50% of the total population in this category.
“By this weekend, we will have administered more than 1,500 vaccines across both communities,” the statement said. “The vaccinations have gone smoothly with only the side effects outlined by the manufactures."
The Virginia Department of Health’s database showed Saturday that there had been 148,909 does of the 481,550 received had been administered. Only 6,848 people statewide have been fully vaccinated – which is a second shot in three weeks to provide the full power of the vaccine.
In the West Piedmont district some 1,441 vaccine doses have been distributed, VDH reported, with 760 of those in Franklin County, 618 in Henry County, 155 in Patrick County and 8 in Martinsville.
VDH says on its database that it has not mapped nearly 25,000 of its doses, and officials acknowledge that the database is not up to date, which means it would be more accurate to view the information as a snapshot.
Sovah said in its release that it expects this week to give the second dose of the vaccine to some of those 1,500.
As the hospital continues to work through what VDH calls Phase 1A, some health districts are beginning Phase 1B, which includes essential frontline workers, persons age 75 and older, people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelter and migrant labor camps.
VDH said in a release on Friday that this phase would be administered through workplace or residential clinic and that require proof of qualification would be required. Residents in the areas going into Phage 1B are requiring registration and appointments.
Bell on Thursday circulated bullet points about the release plan that said in the West Piedmont the exact timetable is not yet known.
She also had said last week that vaccinations at long-term care facilities would be administered through the private-partner pharmacists at Walgreens and CVS.
She encouraged the public to watch the health department’s social media channels and website for policies and plans. As did Sovah in its release.
“We anticipate that the VDH will shortly announce guidance on progressing to Phase 1b,” Sovah said in its release. “We will proceed according to the VDH guidance and as additional vaccines become available. We anticipate receiving additional shipments of the vaccine as we move forward to the next phase.
“Planning of vaccine clinics for our community is underway and we will be ready once further guidance is received from the state.”
Both Bell and Sovah officials had one further reminder: Even as the vaccine is being rolled out, its ever more important for the pubic to wear a mask, wash their hands frequently, social distance of at least 6 feet and, if possible, stay at home.