WATCH NOW: Here's your Valentine's Day gift

“He was so excited for us to get us started,” she said. “He always encouraged and motivated us to try it out.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gary’s Corner is stocked with his favorites, including gourmet lollipops, Charms Blow Pops and saltwater toffees. “He was looking forward to coming here,” she said. “He always bought the kids candy.”

The shop also will serve ice cream cones and sundaes in 10 Hershey’s flavors, iced and hot coffee, smoothies, milkshakes and fudge and truffles from Nancy’s in Meadows of Dan. Eventually, they’ll also have popcorn and cotton candy, said Aysha Robles, 16.

As they’ve been getting ready to open the shop, Jordan Armstrong drove as far as southern South Carolina and up into Tennessee to pick up the large equipment and furniture on his trailer.

Joe Armstrong, who had worked in the furniture industry, built the store’s main display shelves, two tall shelving units with horizontal shelves running between them, each with a ledge on front and back to prevent the jars from slipping off.

Jalaya, who is in sixth grade at Martinsville Middle School, helped put candy in jars and keeps everything on the shelves straightened up.” Second-grader Triston’s job is to put the labels on the jars.