WATCH NOW: Here's your Valentine's Day gift

The Armstrongs’ valentine to others is a new candy shop they hope will be exciting for kids and fun for families and groups of friends.
Their valentine to each other has been working together to create a business they all can take part in.
Sweet Heaven opens Saturday at 1113 Spruce St. in Martinsville, next to the old Binding Time, in the shopping center by the main post office.
It is the dream of Shalita Armstrong, an RN at a local long-term-care facility. Her husband, Joseph Armstrong, will tend the shop most days, and children Jordan Armstrong, Aysha Robles, Jalaya Armstrong and Triston Armstrong are helping.
Shalita Armstrong has had opening a sweets shop in mind for a while, she said, and has been “both nervous and afraid to take that leap of faith,” but she finally jumped right in.
The shop sells both common candies and many you may not have seen in years – horehound candy, candy wax bottles, Wacky Wafers, Pop Rocks, Big League Chew, fruit jelly slices and melty nonpareil wafers, to name a few.
There’s also an assortment of sugar-free chocolates and other sweets, and there’s a floor-to-ceiling dispenser of individual varieties of jelly beans.
A section is devoted to Shalita Armstrong’s brother, Gary Dalton, who died on Oct. 10.
“He was so excited for us to get us started,” she said. “He always encouraged and motivated us to try it out.”
Gary’s Corner is stocked with his favorites, including gourmet lollipops, Charms Blow Pops and saltwater toffees. “He was looking forward to coming here,” she said. “He always bought the kids candy.”
The shop also will serve ice cream cones and sundaes in 10 Hershey’s flavors, iced and hot coffee, smoothies, milkshakes and fudge and truffles from Nancy’s in Meadows of Dan. Eventually, they’ll also have popcorn and cotton candy, said Aysha Robles, 16.
As they’ve been getting ready to open the shop, Jordan Armstrong drove as far as southern South Carolina and up into Tennessee to pick up the large equipment and furniture on his trailer.
Joe Armstrong, who had worked in the furniture industry, built the store’s main display shelves, two tall shelving units with horizontal shelves running between them, each with a ledge on front and back to prevent the jars from slipping off.
Jalaya, who is in sixth grade at Martinsville Middle School, helped put candy in jars and keeps everything on the shelves straightened up.” Second-grader Triston’s job is to put the labels on the jars.
Aysha, who has worked in day care and now works at Hardees on the Memorial Boulevard, will work behind the counter.
Though sweets are all around them, the kids know to avoid temptation. “They know Daddy Joe said, ‘No touching,’” Joe Armstrong said firmly, but with a smile.
Sweet Heaven will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays. The family said they’ll see how it goes and change hours as needed. They also may open the shop eventually for hosting events. The phone number is 276-790-3358.
Shalita Armstrong said the shop gives her the feel of the specialty shops such as at Virginia Beach, and she aims for Sweet Heaven to give that same atmosphere.
“It’s just so exciting. I feel like a little kid going in, myself,” she said.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801 ext. 208 and holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com.