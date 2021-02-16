WATCH NOW: He's a who's who among lawyers -- literally

In a research book honoring more than 90 lawyers across the nation, including judges and diplomats, is Martinsville’s Ebb Williams III – in the top spot, no less.
“A country lawyer from small-town America got designated in the ‘Spotlight,’” Williams said. “It’s a real honor. I appreciate it very much.”
However, he would trade in that plus all his other accolades and awards if it would make his wife, Gayle, better, he said.
“The most important – by far – aspect of my life has been my loving marriage to Gayle Gowdey,” he said.
The companion he calls “the best wife in the world” has had a neurological disorder, multiple system atrophy, for the past five years, he said. It has impeded her balance, so she is in a wheelchair and takes around-the-clock care.
In fact, that may be one reason why Williams, 81, said he has not retired.
He used to enjoy traveling with her, such as to meetings and conventions for his hobby, electric trains, but “after she got sick, my heart is not in it.”
Williams’ only concession to the passing years is that he no longer takes “serious criminal cases,” such as robbery or rape, and no property closings. However, he handles “all kinds of civil cases, real estate deeds and contracts, civil litigation and personal injury."
Racing trains
Williams grew up in Danville, where as a boy he used to race the train on his pony (he and the pony would win going uphill). As a high-schooler, he taught horseback riding to college girls.
He met the former Gayle Gowdey when both were college students in Richmond. They married when they were seniors, in 1960, back from their honeymoon in time to take final exams.
He entered law school in September 1961 – and their son, Kevn Tracy Williams, was born on Oct. 17, 1961.
While he was in law school on scholarship, Gayle taught third grade in the same elementary school she had attended, to support the family. A woman looked after the baby.
Back then, he said, a third-year law student could take the bar exam. He did – but he was up at 3 a.m. the morning of the exam with a sick baby.
He passed that exam and was a member of the Virginia State Bar before he had been graduated.
Those lean and busy years, living in a one-bedroom third-floor apartment, were challenging, he said. “We didn’t have two nickels to rub together, but we had love. We wanted to be together, and we worked together.”
In Martinsville
After graduation, Williams worked for nine years as a partner with the law firm of Broaddus, Epperly, Broaddus and Williams in Martinsville. Then he opened his own practice. His office is on Church Street in Uptown Martinsville, between the post office and city hall.
It was in Martinsville that the couple’s daughter, Christa Gayle Williams, who now lives in South Carolina, was born.
In the early days of his Martinsville career – 1965 - Williams organized a dinner of all the members of the local bar associations, attended by the executive director of the Virginia State Bar. The only other attendee of that dinner still alive is Kenneth Covington, he said.
He’s had many law clerks, he said, one of them being Judge David Williams. However, mostly he has practiced law on his own.
Williams has represented clients in several other states as well as Virginia, working as associate legal counsel – once, in a 5-day jury trial in Kentucky.
For years, “I wore a coat and tie seven days a week,” he said – adding to the office, which was open half-days on Saturdays, was church on Sundays.
He was a substitute judge for the Juvenile and Domestic Relations and General District Courts in Martinsville and Patrick and Henry Counties from 1969 to 1981.
He taught commercial law from 1964 to 1973 Monday nights for Patrick Henry College, then a branch of the University of Virginia and Patrick Henry Community College.
He has been president of the MHC Bar Association and on the executive committee of the Virginia State Bar. Williams said he has served on many boards and with organizations across the community through the years.
‘Fight with words and knowledge’
He said he figured what caught Who’s Who’s attention was “the total presentation and assessment of my total work product all these years. I have been a very versatile lawyer. I’ve handled every kind of case you can imagine over every area of the law.”
He has helped many people, he said, “and frankly, helped to save some lives in my life.
“I’ve always treated everybody with care and respect. I have represented some of the poorest people, and I have represented some of the richest people,” he said. “I’m very proud of my versatility.”
Williams has represented people in criminal and civil cases and appeals through the local, state and federal systems.
Being in general purpose law has given him a wide range of knowledge about many subjects, through thoroughly studying them in preparing for cases, he said.
“I learned a lot about the human heart from a trauma” that made its way to court, he said – and the same thing with brain damage, and “about anything that you could imagine.”
The role of an attorney is to be a strong advocate for his client, he said. That advocate must “fight with words and knowledge. Knowledge is paramount.”
Some cases
Williams brought up the case in which a client had fallen asleep in the driver’s side of his pickup late at night at an intersection. The client had been drunk.
Police charged him with driving after his license had been revoked – for the third time. Four other lawyers had turned down the case.
However, Williams researched the matter and found that, according to the ruling of Gallagher vs. the Commonwealth of Virginia, in order to be charged with driving, the vehicle has to be moving.
A lucky break was that the police had not charged the man with DUI, from which there would have been no escape. They just figured he’d be thrown right in jail at the revocation charge, Williams said.
“‘My client was not driving – he was operating’” the vehicle, he said he argued.
“The court reluctantly agreed with me. The prosecutor did not like it one bit,” he said. But Williams had followed the guideline to “know the facts, research and apply the law to the facts.”
Creative thinking came into play once when he defended a man who was arrested, and whose car was impounded, for transporting untaxed whiskey. Police had stopped him for having a taillight out, and while looking into his car found a jar of homemade peach brandy a friend just had given him as a Christmas gift.
To get the car back quickly, Williams advised the man not to make the latest payment, and when it was time the bank could repossess the car, it towed the car out of the impoundment lot, as was its legal right. Then the bank sold the car back to the man.
Changes in time
Through his nearly six decades in law, Williams has seen changes. They include “a tend toward more liberal application of the law,” he said.
He also saw the development and rise of the public defenders’ office. Before that, “lawyers were expected to take court-appointed cases. The fees were not much, but you had the duty to defend people.” He once had three such cases in the Virginia Supreme Court at the same time, he said.
When he started in law, lawyers didn’t advertise, but now lawyers hawk their services all over television, he said.
“I like to be known as somebody who is profession and efficient in the courtroom,” and to get new clients from referrals built on a strong reputation, he said. Advertising, on the other hand, “has made the profession of law more like a trade than a profession.”
Technology also has become a major of life during his time in law. “Parts of it are very good,” he said – but, on the other hand, “I’ve seen people get in trouble” because of what they post on social media.
People also are more argumentative than contemplative, he said: “They get themselves entrenched in a certain position and they’re not going to work their way out of it. It leads to defamation and physical harm.”
‘Give them all up’
His career has earned him numerous awards, including the prestigious Tradition of Excellence Award from the Virginia State Bar in 2000, plus 7 Figure Litigators, America’s Top 100 High Stakes Litigators and Super Lawyers. The General Assembly commended him in a 2011 Joint Resolution.
Williams attributes his success to the work ethic his parents taught him, the fortune of good health and “the best wife in the world.”
“I’ve got all these awards and accolades and would give them up in the blink of an eye” if his wife were able to still get around like she used to, he said.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801 ext. 208 and holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com.